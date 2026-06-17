ETV Bharat / state

Telangana EAGLE Busts Goa Drug Network With Links To Telugu Film Industry, Manhunt On For Three Key Members

Hyderabad: Telangana's anti-narcotics unit 'EAGLE' has identified three key members of a Goa-based drug racket that allegedly sourced narcotics from Bengaluru and supplied them to people in Hyderabad, including a few supporting actors in the Telugu film industry, and searches have been launched for them.

According to the police, prime accused, Kommaraju Chakrapani, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, purchased drugs at low prices in Goa and sold those in Hyderabad. Chakrapani was arrested in 2019 by the Vanasthalipuram police in an LSD blot trafficking case. After being released from jail, he allegedly teamed up with his associates, Harshit Reddy and Sunil Krishna, to resume the illegal trade.

The trio reportedly operated the 'Kites Rooms and Hostel' at Vagator Beach in Goa as a cover for their activities. Police said they procured cocaine, MDMA, and LSD blots from suppliers in Bengaluru at lower prices and distributed them in Hyderabad. They also sourced hash oil from Odisha.

During the investigation, police found evidence suggesting that Chakrapani had supplied drugs to certain supporting actors associated with the Telugu film industry. Officials identified 44 suspected buyers. So far, 19 people have been taken into custody and subjected to drug screening tests. Of them, 14 tested positive for drug consumption, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.