Telangana EAGLE Busts Goa Drug Network With Links To Telugu Film Industry, Manhunt On For Three Key Members
During an operation conducted by EAGLE, 14 people were tested positive for drug consumption and will now undergo counselling.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana's anti-narcotics unit 'EAGLE' has identified three key members of a Goa-based drug racket that allegedly sourced narcotics from Bengaluru and supplied them to people in Hyderabad, including a few supporting actors in the Telugu film industry, and searches have been launched for them.
According to the police, prime accused, Kommaraju Chakrapani, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, purchased drugs at low prices in Goa and sold those in Hyderabad. Chakrapani was arrested in 2019 by the Vanasthalipuram police in an LSD blot trafficking case. After being released from jail, he allegedly teamed up with his associates, Harshit Reddy and Sunil Krishna, to resume the illegal trade.
The trio reportedly operated the 'Kites Rooms and Hostel' at Vagator Beach in Goa as a cover for their activities. Police said they procured cocaine, MDMA, and LSD blots from suppliers in Bengaluru at lower prices and distributed them in Hyderabad. They also sourced hash oil from Odisha.
During the investigation, police found evidence suggesting that Chakrapani had supplied drugs to certain supporting actors associated with the Telugu film industry. Officials identified 44 suspected buyers. So far, 19 people have been taken into custody and subjected to drug screening tests. Of them, 14 tested positive for drug consumption, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects.
The EAGLE Force (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) has formed 15 special teams to arrest the gang's three key members, Chakrapani, Harshit Reddy, and Sunil Krishna.
The 14 individuals who tested positive have been identified as Tanniru Venkat Rao, Ganti Bharat, Muralikrishna Sushil, Yashwanth Sai, Koppula Nagaraju, K. Vamsidhar Reddy, Sigurla Arun Kumar, Ginjupalli Sandeep, T. Satvik Reddy, K. Sandeep Reddy, Makala Praveen, Chintamadaka Abhilash, Padala Kanthi Sagar, and Paritala Rohit.
Police said the individuals who tested positive will be counselled in the presence of their parents before being admitted to de-addiction centres as part of the rehabilitation process.
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