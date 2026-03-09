ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Eagle Busts Agra-Based Synthetic Drug Network; Ex-Lecturers Among Three Held

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on an interstate drug trafficking racket, the Telangana anti-narcotics force, Eagle, carried out a special operation in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and busted a synthetic drug manufacturing network that was allegedly supplying narcotics to several states across the country. Three people, two of whom were lecturers, have been arrested in connection with it.

Acting on intelligence inputs from the Eagle team, local police in Khandauli arrested one accused, while two others were taken into custody by Rajasthan police.

Officials said the gang was involved in manufacturing Mephedrone, a synthetic narcotic popularly known as MDMA. During the operation, police seized nearly 886 litres of chemical raw materials and equipment used for drug production. Interestingly, two of the accused had earlier worked as lecturers, police said.

Teacher-Turned-Drug Manufacturer

The main accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a disabled person from Khandauli in Agra. He has a Bachelor of Education (BEd) and an MSc in Chemistry, and worked as a teacher until 2025. While serving as a lecturer in Jodhpur, he became acquainted with a colleague, Veerendra Swamy.

After quitting his job in March 2025, he allegedly approached Veerendra with a plan to manufacture MDMA, promising large profits if they worked together. Both travelled to Hyderabad, where they rented a room near the highway in Shadnagar, where they procured around 15 different chemicals and attempted to produce the drug for nearly a month. However, the plan failed.

Manoj later moved to Rajasthan and resumed teaching. However, Veerendra and another associate, Manish, contacted him again and convinced him to start the operation again. The trio then set up a makeshift laboratory in the Ramnagar area of Khandauli and produced about 100 grams of mephedrone in the first attempt.