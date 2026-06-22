ETV Bharat / state

Telangana DTO Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Coal-Laden Lorry

Hyderabad: A District Transport Officer died after being hit by a coal-laden lorry that was allegedly being driven at high speed in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred near the RTO office in Chelpur at around 9.30 am when DTO Venkanna, in his mid-50s, was regulating traffic to allow a seized harvester to be brought into the office premises.

During the process, the lorry driver allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and hit the DTO while he was standing beside his car, a senior police official said. Venkanna sustained grievous injuries in the impact and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem examination and other legal formalities, police said. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over Venkanna's death. He assured the bereaved family of all possible government support, according to a release issued by the CMO.