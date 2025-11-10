ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Cracks Rs 95 Crore Fraud Network; 81 Held Across Five States

Members of a cybercrime network were arrested during coordinated raids conducted by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) busted a massive fraud network in one of the biggest crackdowns in recent times. The network operated across several states.

During a 25-day investigation, the bureau arrested 81 suspects and acted on 41 cases involving foreign call centres across Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The call centres in Telangana had duped residents of Rs 95 crore.

The operation, conducted throughout October, was coordinated under the supervision of TSCSB Director Shikha Goel and led by Additional SP Bhiksham Reddy. Senior officers, including DSPs Surya Prakash, S V Harikrishna, KVN Prasad, Y Venkateswara Rao, K Girikumar, N Venugopal Reddy, B Ashok, A Subhash Chandra Bose and Nandiram, participated in the raids during this period.

Inside The Rs 95-Crore Scam

TSCSB officials stated that those arrested formed a cybercrime network that operated fake call centres abroad and transferred funds through fraudulent bank transactions. The accused were categorised as 17 agents who coordinated with overseas callers, 11 individuals who withdrew cash and cheques, and 53 operators of fake bank accounts.

Investigators linked those arrested to 754 cybercrime cases nationwide, including 128 cases in Telangana.

Authorities arrested bank and other professionals. Police linked a sales executive from IDFC Bank, a Federal Bank employee, and a Bandhan Bank manager to 106 cases of money transfer.