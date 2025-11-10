Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Cracks Rs 95 Crore Fraud Network; 81 Held Across Five States
Officials stated that the network operated fake overseas call centres, with agents, cash handlers, and fake account operators transferring fraudulent funds.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) busted a massive fraud network in one of the biggest crackdowns in recent times. The network operated across several states.
During a 25-day investigation, the bureau arrested 81 suspects and acted on 41 cases involving foreign call centres across Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. The call centres in Telangana had duped residents of Rs 95 crore.
The operation, conducted throughout October, was coordinated under the supervision of TSCSB Director Shikha Goel and led by Additional SP Bhiksham Reddy. Senior officers, including DSPs Surya Prakash, S V Harikrishna, KVN Prasad, Y Venkateswara Rao, K Girikumar, N Venugopal Reddy, B Ashok, A Subhash Chandra Bose and Nandiram, participated in the raids during this period.
Inside The Rs 95-Crore Scam
TSCSB officials stated that those arrested formed a cybercrime network that operated fake call centres abroad and transferred funds through fraudulent bank transactions. The accused were categorised as 17 agents who coordinated with overseas callers, 11 individuals who withdrew cash and cheques, and 53 operators of fake bank accounts.
Investigators linked those arrested to 754 cybercrime cases nationwide, including 128 cases in Telangana.
Authorities arrested bank and other professionals. Police linked a sales executive from IDFC Bank, a Federal Bank employee, and a Bandhan Bank manager to 106 cases of money transfer.
Also among the accused are a diploma holder in computer operations linked to 96 cases, an accountant from a Chennai audit office involved in 31 cases, a BBA graduate implicated in 45 cases, and an employee of a multinational company who used a corporate account for fraudulent transactions.
TSCSB reported the network drew IT staff, healthcare workers, brokers, students, and wage earners, who sought commissions by opening or managing accounts to launder stolen funds.
Hunt For Foreign Masterminds
The bureau said they have released lookout notices for foreign nationals believed to be the masterminds behind these international call centre operations. The arrests represent a significant achievement, as Telangana’s cyber police intensify surveillance and agency collaboration against cross-border digital crime.
Director Shikha Goel stated that the TSCSB remains committed to tracing every link in the chain, freezing fraudulent accounts and recovering stolen money to return it to the victims.
“This operation sends a strong message that cybercriminals can’t hide behind fake call centres or digital anonymity anymore,” she said.
Also Read: