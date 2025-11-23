ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Cyber Fraud Gang Busted: Seven Held For Looting Rs 3 Crore Through Fake Job And Loan Scams

Hyderabad: In a major cyber fraud case in Mahabubnagar district, seven young men aged between 21 and 25 have been arrested on Saturday for orchestrating scams that looted victims of up to Rs 3 crore over the past year.

The accused, all educated up to 10th, Inter, or ITI levels, formed a gang that used social media and false job and loan advertisements to defraud people, according to Mahabubnagar SP D. Janaki.

On interrogation, the Police confirmed that approximately 1,000 people have been defrauded over the last year. There are 35 FIRs registered against them across the state, and an additional 9 cases filed in Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities seized 14 cellphones, laptops, and Rs. 1.50 lakh cash during the arrests.

The accused have been sent to judicial remand as investigations continue into their extensive cyber fraud operations.

According to the Police official, the group originally operated by learning cyber fraud tactics after being taken to Kolkata under false job promises at Amazon. Among them were Navvula Surender and Katravat Hanmantu from Tuvvagadda Thanda in Mahabubnagar mandal, along with Shiva and Naresh from Killa Ganapuram in Wanaparthy district.