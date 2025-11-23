Telangana Cyber Fraud Gang Busted: Seven Held For Looting Rs 3 Crore Through Fake Job And Loan Scams
The youth targeted rural people by promising them quick returns through social media advertisements and looted crores of money.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major cyber fraud case in Mahabubnagar district, seven young men aged between 21 and 25 have been arrested on Saturday for orchestrating scams that looted victims of up to Rs 3 crore over the past year.
The accused, all educated up to 10th, Inter, or ITI levels, formed a gang that used social media and false job and loan advertisements to defraud people, according to Mahabubnagar SP D. Janaki.
On interrogation, the Police confirmed that approximately 1,000 people have been defrauded over the last year. There are 35 FIRs registered against them across the state, and an additional 9 cases filed in Andhra Pradesh.
Authorities seized 14 cellphones, laptops, and Rs. 1.50 lakh cash during the arrests.
The accused have been sent to judicial remand as investigations continue into their extensive cyber fraud operations.
According to the Police official, the group originally operated by learning cyber fraud tactics after being taken to Kolkata under false job promises at Amazon. Among them were Navvula Surender and Katravat Hanmantu from Tuvvagadda Thanda in Mahabubnagar mandal, along with Shiva and Naresh from Killa Ganapuram in Wanaparthy district.
The preliminary probe found that Surender and Hanmantu later recruited five others -- Vaditya Raju, Katravat Naresh, Vaditya Bhaskar, Ratlavat Santosh, and Ratlavat Somla -- from their village to join their fraudulent activities.
"After shifting their base to Tuvvagadda Thanda in 2024, they advertised loans at low interest and promised quick profits through social media. When contacted by potential victims, the gang would trick them into giving money under false pretences and then disappear," said SP D Janaki.
The scam unravelled when a resident, Vakiti Vamsi Krishna of Hanmannagar, filed a complaint with the Two Town Police Station on November 19 after losing Rs 75,655, which he paid as processing fees to the fake 'Dhana Finance' advertisement seen on Facebook.
The accused allegedly demanded money under various pretexts, like TDS and insurance and then cut off communication.
Police traced the culprits by tracking phone numbers and tower locations in Mahabubnagar mandal, leading to the arrest of all seven gang members.
