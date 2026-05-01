ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Cyber Crime Department Warns Against Auto-Payment Fraud Via Free Trial Apps

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Crime Department has issued an alert warning citizens against fraudulent schemes involving auto-payments triggered through “free trial” offers on apps promoted via social media platforms.

According to officials, attractive advertisements related to movies and web series are widely circulated on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, luring users into downloading applications. These apps often offer free trials but require users to link their UPI or credit/debit card details.

The department said that although these services are marketed as free, users are prompted to enable the ‘auto payment’ option to access the trial. Once the trial period ends, money is automatically debited from the user’s account without explicit consent.

Officials warned that even if the app is uninstalled, the subscription continues, and payments will only stop if users manually cancel the subscription.