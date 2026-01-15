ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Couple Arrested For Extorting Lakhs From Over 100 Men After Blackmailing Them With Intimate Videos

Karimnagar: Police here on Wednesday arrested a business couple for allegedly trapping men through social media, secretly recording intimate videos and blackmailing dozens of victims to extort lakhs of rupees.

As per police, the couple targeted more than 100 men over the last three years to make easy money.

According to Circle Inspector Niranjan Reddy, the accused include a 31-year-old man from Venkatraopet in Luxettipet mandal of Mancherial district and his 29-year-old wife from Mancherial. The man had been living in Karimnagar and was running a marble business and an interior decoration service. The couple has two children.

Police said the couple suffered heavy losses in their business and were unable to pay the monthly instalments of their home loan. To overcome their financial problems, they began posting attractive content on social media to lure men, mainly businessmen and young people.

Explaining their modus operandi, Reddy said, "Once a victim was trapped, the accused woman used to invite him to their apartment. During private moments, her husband secretly recorded videos. Later, the couple threatened to send the videos to the victim's family members and post them on social media. Out of fear and shame, many victims paid huge amount of money."

In one major case, a lorry businessman from Karimnagar paid Rs 13 lakh after the woman's husband secretly recorded a video and later used it to blackmail him. The couple later demanded another Rs five lakh and also threatened to upload the videos and harm him.

Unable to bear the pressure, the businessman approached police with the support of his family.