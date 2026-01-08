ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Consumer Commission Slams SBI For Delaying Car Auction Refund, Orders Full Payment With Interest

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Commission on Wednesday has pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) for "deficiency in service" after the bank delayed refunding the surplus auction proceeds from a customer's seized car, directing it to pay the full amount with interest and compensation.

M. Jaipal Reddy, a Bachupally resident, took a Rs 6 lakh vehicle loan from SBI's Dullapalle branch in 2017 to buy a Maruti Swift Dzire. According to Reddy, financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic led to missed EMIs, prompting the bank to seize the car in March 2021.

Subsequently, the ban auctioned the car on April 20 that year for Rs 4.20 lakh.