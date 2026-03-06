ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Consumer Commission Orders Insurance Firm To Pay Rs 26.76 Lakh For Rain-Damaged Seeds

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Oriental Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 26.76 lakh to JK Agri Genetics Limited after the insurer rejected a claim for seeds damaged by rain during transportation.

The order was issued by a bench comprising members K Ranga Rao and V V Seshu Babu after examining the complaint and survey reports related to the incident. According to the case details, JK AGri Genetics had purchased a transit policy in 2015 to protect its seed consignments from unexpected damage during transportation. The policy covered seeds being transported to several states, including Punjab and Rajasthan.

The consignments included cotton, maize, paddy, sorghum and pearl millet seeds. In July 2015, while the seeds were being transported in trucks, heavy rain caused water to seep into the vehicles through small holes in the tarpaulin covering the goods. As a result, the cartons carrying the seeds were soaked, leading to losses estimated at around Rs 37.33 lakh.

After the incident, the company filed an insurance claim with Oriental Insurance. However, the insurer rejected the claim, arguing that the damage had occurred due to moisture rather than rainwater and therefore was not covered under the insurance policy.