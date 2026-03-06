Telangana Consumer Commission Orders Insurance Firm To Pay Rs 26.76 Lakh For Rain-Damaged Seeds
The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Oriental Insurance Company Limited to pay JK AGri Genetics Limited for rain-damaged seed consignments during transport.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Oriental Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 26.76 lakh to JK Agri Genetics Limited after the insurer rejected a claim for seeds damaged by rain during transportation.
The order was issued by a bench comprising members K Ranga Rao and V V Seshu Babu after examining the complaint and survey reports related to the incident. According to the case details, JK AGri Genetics had purchased a transit policy in 2015 to protect its seed consignments from unexpected damage during transportation. The policy covered seeds being transported to several states, including Punjab and Rajasthan.
The consignments included cotton, maize, paddy, sorghum and pearl millet seeds. In July 2015, while the seeds were being transported in trucks, heavy rain caused water to seep into the vehicles through small holes in the tarpaulin covering the goods. As a result, the cartons carrying the seeds were soaked, leading to losses estimated at around Rs 37.33 lakh.
After the incident, the company filed an insurance claim with Oriental Insurance. However, the insurer rejected the claim, arguing that the damage had occurred due to moisture rather than rainwater and therefore was not covered under the insurance policy.
Following the rejection, JK AGri Genetics approached the Telangana State Consumer Commission seeking relief. During the hearing, the commission examined reports submitted by surveyors appointed to assess the damage. The reports confirmed that rainwater had entered the trucks through small holes in the tarpaulin sheets and soaked the cartons containing the seeds.
The Commission noted that the insurance policy did not contain any clause exempting the insurer from liability in case of rainwater damage. It also observed that the only condition in the policy was that the goods should be transported under a tarpaulin cover, which the company had complied with.
"The insurance company cannot deny liability when the insured party has followed the policy conditions," the Commission said in its order. Based on the surveyor's assessments, the Commission directed Oriental Insurance to pay Rs 26.76 lakh for four valid claims. It also ordered the insurer to pay 12 per cent interest, Rs 2 lakh as compensation for mental agony and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.
Legal experts say the ruling highlights the responsibility of insurance companies to honour legitimate claims and protects businesses from unfair rejection of insurance benefits.