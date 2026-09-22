ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Welcomes Mention Of Hyderabad By Bloomberg As Global Business Hub

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed happiness over international news agency Bloomberg's highlighting Hyderabad's emergence as a global business hub.

"I appreciate @Bloomberg for highlighting the momentum we are building here in Hyderabad, Telangana. Transformation on this scale is the direct result of purposeful governance and decisive execution," Reddy shared on X on Monday.

According to him, several prominent multinational companies have established key operational centres in Hyderabad, and companies such as Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, L'Oréal, Amgen and Eli Lilly, and Unilever have expanded their operations.

"We have set a target to establish 100 new Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad this year. Telangana is evolving into a hub that fosters future opportunities, skills, and industries," Reddy added to the post.