Telangana CM Welcomes Mention Of Hyderabad By Bloomberg As Global Business Hub
Reddy said a target of establishing 100 GCCSs this year has been set, and Telangana is evolving into a hub of opportunities, skills, and industries.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed happiness over international news agency Bloomberg's highlighting Hyderabad's emergence as a global business hub.
"I appreciate @Bloomberg for highlighting the momentum we are building here in Hyderabad, Telangana. Transformation on this scale is the direct result of purposeful governance and decisive execution," Reddy shared on X on Monday.
According to him, several prominent multinational companies have established key operational centres in Hyderabad, and companies such as Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, L'Oréal, Amgen and Eli Lilly, and Unilever have expanded their operations.
"We have set a target to establish 100 new Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad this year. Telangana is evolving into a hub that fosters future opportunities, skills, and industries," Reddy added to the post.
I appreciate @Bloomberg for highlighting the momentum we are building here in Hyderabad, Telangana.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 21, 2026
Transformation on this scale is the direct result of purposeful governance and decisive execution. Over the past two years, our administration has brought in dozens of…
The Chief Minister said the progress remains significantly ahead of schedule, driven by proactive policy and dedicated groundwork. "Through flagship developments like Bharat Future City, we are cultivating a world-class ecosystem where top-tier global enterprise and high-calibre local talent seamlessly converge," he said.
Reddy said Telangana is no longer just welcoming global business but is creating the opportunities, skills, and industry that will shape India and the world.
Titled 'Why India's Big Tech Companies Are Betting on Hyderabad', the Bloomberg Television report states that Hyderabad has spent decades building the talent, infrastructure and business climate to compete with Bengaluru, attracting major tech firms while becoming a hub for life sciences.
However, it also cautioned that AI now threatens some of the lower-cost IT work that helped fuel its rise, and the real test is whether Hyderabad can use its talent base to move from supporting global innovation to creating more of its own.
Also Read