ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Reviews Musi Riverfront Project, Discusses Rehabilitation And Land Acquisition

The meeting also discussed land acquisition matters, and it was decided to give transferrable development rights (TDRs) for those willing to part with their land or appropriate compensation in cash. It was also decided to relocate existing structures on defence land being acquired for the Gandhi Sarovar Project.

The Project involves renewal and rejuvenation of a 55 km stretch of the Musi River here.The meeting took place at the MCR HRD Bodhi Pavilion in Jubilee Hills. The discussions mainly pertained to Phase 1 works of the project including the allotment of double-bedroom houses to people currently residing in the Musi riverbed.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the Musi Riverfront Project on Friday during which he discussed land acquisition and the rehabilitation policy for families residing within the Musi riverbed and buffer zones.

Further discussions were held on establishing a Musi Experience Centre at Necklace Road for public visitors. The centre will showcase the various development works planned under the Musi Riverfront Project and collect public feedback and opinions on the project.

Attendees included State Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, MP Vem Narender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Musi Riverfront Development Project Managing Director Narsimha Reddy, MRDCL Joint Managing Director Gauthami, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, CMO Secretary Manik Raj, and senior officials from the Municipal Administration Department.

Earlier on June 19, CM Reddy expressed gratitude to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army for permitting the Telangana government to proceed with its flagship Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat. Reddy described this approval as a significant milestone in the comprehensive rejuvenation of the Musi River.

“This approval marks an important milestone in the Government of Telangana’s vision for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the Musi River and the transformation of its riverfront into a vibrant ecological, cultural, and public asset for the people. We are grateful for the support and cooperation extended by the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army,” he had said.

An Rs 7,055 crore initiative of the Telangana government, the Musi Riverfront Project aims to rejuvenate a 55km stretch of the Musi river in Hyderabad by restoring its ecosystem, enhancing flood management and developing public spaces along the riverbanks. The project draws inspiration from the Sabaramati Rivefront Project in Ahmedabad. The first phase covers a 5km area within the 21 km stretch from Himayat Sagar to Bapu Ghat.