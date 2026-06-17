Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Writes To Union Minister Kishan Reddy Over Delay In Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 Approvals
Revanth Reddy sought Kishan Reddy's intervention to secure approvals and pending loan funds for Hyderabad Metro's Rs 38,595-crore expansion.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, urging him to facilitate the immediate release of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) loan and secure necessary approvals from the Central government for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.
The Chief Minister requested Kishan Reddy to arrange an early meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the Metro Phase-2 expansion and the pending loan issue.
Revanth Reddy said he was prepared to personally attend the meeting along with senior officials and all supporting documents to clarify any concerns related to the project.
State Ready To Proceed Even Without Central Participation
In his letter, Revanth Reddy said Telangana is seeking approval to implement Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 as a joint Centre-state project with a 50:50 funding partnership. However, he added that if approvals continue to be delayed, the State Government is prepared to take the project forward with its own resources and institutional borrowings.
The Chief Minister stressed that Telangana is not seeking any grant or financial assistance from the Centre. Instead, it is only requesting the release of the IRFC loan in accordance with agreements already signed and conditions already fulfilled.
Highlighting the project's importance, Revanth Reddy noted that Hyderabad Metro Phase-1 is successfully serving commuters across three corridors spanning 69 kilometres. To cater to the city's growing population and rapid urban expansion, the state has proposed Metro Phase-2, comprising seven corridors covering 122.9 km.
The proposed expansion is estimated to cost Rs 38,595 crore and aims to significantly strengthen Hyderabad's urban transport network.
Telangana Took Over Phase-1 to Address Centre's Concerns
The Chief Minister said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had raised concerns regarding the private operation of Metro Phase-1 and the proposed implementation structure for Phase-2. To address these concerns and ensure a unified metro network, the Telangana Government decided to take over Phase-1.
The takeover involved financial transactions worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore, including Rs 1,461.47 crore for equity acquisition and Rs 13,538.53 crore for refinancing project debt.
According to the letter, the takeover process was carried out transparently by a committee of senior officials. The Central Government had nominated Sushil Kumar, the Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, to be part of the process.
Revanth Reddy said IRFC thoroughly examined the proposal before signing the loan sanction agreement. The State Government subsequently provided the required guarantee, agreed to an RBI direct debit mechanism, paid an upfront fee of Rs 84.32 crore for the first loan instalment, and deposited Rs 1,461.47 crore in equity into an escrow account.
Despite completing all formalities, the first loan instalment due on June 15, 2026, has not yet been released, he said.
Hyderabad Falling Behind Other Metro Cities
Expressing concern over the delay, the Chief Minister said metro rail networks in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai are expanding rapidly, while Hyderabad continues to await approvals for its next phase. He urged the Centre to expedite approvals and ensure the timely implementation of one of the city's most important public transport infrastructure projects.
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