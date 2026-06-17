ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Writes To Union Minister Kishan Reddy Over Delay In Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 Approvals

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, urging him to facilitate the immediate release of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) loan and secure necessary approvals from the Central government for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.

The Chief Minister requested Kishan Reddy to arrange an early meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the Metro Phase-2 expansion and the pending loan issue.

Revanth Reddy said he was prepared to personally attend the meeting along with senior officials and all supporting documents to clarify any concerns related to the project.

State Ready To Proceed Even Without Central Participation

In his letter, Revanth Reddy said Telangana is seeking approval to implement Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 as a joint Centre-state project with a 50:50 funding partnership. However, he added that if approvals continue to be delayed, the State Government is prepared to take the project forward with its own resources and institutional borrowings.

The Chief Minister stressed that Telangana is not seeking any grant or financial assistance from the Centre. Instead, it is only requesting the release of the IRFC loan in accordance with agreements already signed and conditions already fulfilled.

Highlighting the project's importance, Revanth Reddy noted that Hyderabad Metro Phase-1 is successfully serving commuters across three corridors spanning 69 kilometres. To cater to the city's growing population and rapid urban expansion, the state has proposed Metro Phase-2, comprising seven corridors covering 122.9 km.

The proposed expansion is estimated to cost Rs 38,595 crore and aims to significantly strengthen Hyderabad's urban transport network.