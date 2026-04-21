'Will Change My Name If I Don't Strip You Off Opposition Leader Status': Revanth Reddy To KCR
KCR hits back at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, says his party will throw out HYDRAA project when it comes to power in Telangana.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday vowed that if he fails to strip BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of his status as the Leader of Opposition, he would change his own name. He went on to claim that there is nothing wrong in giving death sentence to KCR given the sheer magnitude of the "plunder" he committed in the name of Kaleshwaram project.
The CM was speaking at a public meeting organised under the 'Praja Palana' (people's administration) initiative--part of the 'Rythu Utsavalu' (farmers' festival)--held at Nasturpalli in Kataram Mandal in Bhupalpally district. He also released the funds for the second instalment of the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme during the event.
"KCR, if I do not strip you of your status as the Leader of the Opposition, I will change my name. I issue this challenge here and now, with our party workers as my witnesses. Let us settle this once and for all in 2029—it will be a showdown between you and me," CM Reddy said.
He said that the Kaleshwaram project—built at a cost of Rs one lakh crore—has crumbled into 'Kuleshwaram' within just three years.
"Under the guise of the Kaleshwaram project, you squandered Rs one lakh crore by pouring it into the Godavari River. Given the sheer magnitude of the plunder committed in the name of Kaleshwaram, it would not be unjust to sentence KCR to death by hanging," he added.
The Chief Minister reminded the gathering that it was the Congress which first provided free electricity to farmers in the country. And it was the Congress that constructed major irrigation projects and provided water to farmers, he said.
He also recalled that the party had enacted a legislation to ensure remunerative prices for agricultural produce.
CM Reddy stated that his party has fulfilled the promise to waive loans up to Rs two lakh. He said that Rs Rs 22,000 crore have been deposited into the accounts of 25.35 lakh farmers as part of the loan waiver scheme. In the previous phase, Rs 9,000 crore were deposited under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme within nine days. "Today, as the second installment, over Rs 5,700 crore is being deposited into farmers' accounts, and the remaining Rs 3,300 crore will be credited next month."
He said that fine-quality rice is being provided to 3.5 crore poor people across Telangana. He challenged his critics by asking whether anyone else had ever conceived the idea of providing good quality rice to the poor in the past.
Revanth Reddy remarked that a certain "gentleman" is now claiming that the current "people's administration" should be ousted to make way for the return of the "Bhairava of Sins." He questioned why the "Bhairava of Sins"—who spends his days sleeping in a farmhouse—should be allowed to return to power.
On former minister T Jeevan Reddy joining the BRS, he said that the "gentleman" who is now switching parties must explain why the "Bhairava of Sins" needs to return. He added that he is fully aware of Jeevan Reddy's history and all the blemishes associated with his past.
He pointed out that over the past 40 years, Jeevan Reddy secured numerous political positions for his own family.
He noted that despite the Congress issuing him a 'B-form' (party nomination) 14 times, he ultimately betrayed the party and walked away. He further said that the Congress had treated him with great respect, granting him various positions on multiple occasions even after he had suffered electoral defeats.
He said that just because he did not get a political post for one year, Jeevan Reddy trampled upon the sentiments of the party workers and defected to the enemy camp.
Will throw out Hydraa as soon as BRS comes to power: KCR
Meanwhile, former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said in Jagtial that if voted back to power, his party would scrap the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). He lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of ascending to power through deceptive promises and subsequently throwing the state into chaos within just two-and-a-half years.
At a 'Praja Ashirvada Sabha' (public blessing meeting) held at Jagtial district headquarters, he formally welcomed former minister Jeevan Reddy into the party by draping a 'gulabi' (pink) scarf on his shoulders. He also announced Jeevan Reddy's appointment as the general secretary of BRS.
He remarked that the public had been deceived because, during the election campaign, the Congress had competed with BRS in making promises—behaving as if they were participating in an auction. KCR asserted that the Congress government had ruined Telangana that had been meticulously built and well-endowed, and reiterated that it is the BRS which will ultimately return to power.
Further, he expressed outrage over the government's claims that it is expanding the 'Hydra' project to the districts, noting that it had failed to even successfully implement it in its original scope.
KCR further alleged that attempts are being made to encroach upon lands on the pretext of the 'Musi' river project. He vowed that the moment the BRS government returns to power, its very first official act—marked by the first signature—would be to uproot the 'Hydra' project.
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