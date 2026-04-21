ETV Bharat / state

'Will Change My Name If I Don't Strip You Off Opposition Leader Status': Revanth Reddy To KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday vowed that if he fails to strip BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of his status as the Leader of Opposition, he would change his own name. He went on to claim that there is nothing wrong in giving death sentence to KCR given the sheer magnitude of the "plunder" he committed in the name of Kaleshwaram project.

The CM was speaking at a public meeting organised under the 'Praja Palana' (people's administration) initiative--part of the 'Rythu Utsavalu' (farmers' festival)--held at Nasturpalli in Kataram Mandal in Bhupalpally district. He also released the funds for the second instalment of the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme during the event.

"KCR, if I do not strip you of your status as the Leader of the Opposition, I will change my name. I issue this challenge here and now, with our party workers as my witnesses. Let us settle this once and for all in 2029—it will be a showdown between you and me," CM Reddy said.

He said that the Kaleshwaram project—built at a cost of Rs one lakh crore—has crumbled into 'Kuleshwaram' within just three years.

"Under the guise of the Kaleshwaram project, you squandered Rs one lakh crore by pouring it into the Godavari River. Given the sheer magnitude of the plunder committed in the name of Kaleshwaram, it would not be unjust to sentence KCR to death by hanging," he added.

The Chief Minister reminded the gathering that it was the Congress which first provided free electricity to farmers in the country. And it was the Congress that constructed major irrigation projects and provided water to farmers, he said.

He also recalled that the party had enacted a legislation to ensure remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

CM Reddy stated that his party has fulfilled the promise to waive loans up to Rs two lakh. He said that Rs Rs 22,000 crore have been deposited into the accounts of 25.35 lakh farmers as part of the loan waiver scheme. In the previous phase, Rs 9,000 crore were deposited under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme within nine days. "Today, as the second installment, over Rs 5,700 crore is being deposited into farmers' accounts, and the remaining Rs 3,300 crore will be credited next month."

He said that fine-quality rice is being provided to 3.5 crore poor people across Telangana. He challenged his critics by asking whether anyone else had ever conceived the idea of ​​providing good quality rice to the poor in the past.

Revanth Reddy remarked that a certain "gentleman" is now claiming that the current "people's administration" should be ousted to make way for the return of the "Bhairava of Sins." He questioned why the "Bhairava of Sins"—who spends his days sleeping in a farmhouse—should be allowed to return to power.