ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges PM Modi To Hold 2-Hour Special Meeting To Clear Pending Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla looks on during the launch of multiple development projects in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday, May 10, 2026. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special two-hour meeting to review all pending projects and approve those.

Addressing a programme at HICC in Hyderabad, where PM Modi launched a slew of development projects today, the CM pointed out that he had met Union Ministers and also the PM several times, seeking help to approve pending projects.

Several important projects, including Musi Rejuvenation Project, Metro Rail expansion, radial roads and the proposed 12-lane express highway connecting Hyderabad to Machalipatanam are pending.

Seeking the Prime Minister's active intervention for approvals, Reddy requested Modi to hold a special meeting for two hours on all the pending Telangana projects and approve them.

The Chief Minister noted that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had extended all kinds of support to the Gujarat model and achieved the goals set by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. On the same lines, he sought PM Modi's support to develop Telangana in the next 10 years. The CM said he is confident of getting full support from the Union government.