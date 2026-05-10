Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges PM Modi To Hold 2-Hour Special Meeting To Clear Pending Projects
Targeting a 10% contribution to national GDP by 2047, Revanth Reddy says Telangana has less than 3% of India's population but contributes 5% of GDP.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special two-hour meeting to review all pending projects and approve those.
Addressing a programme at HICC in Hyderabad, where PM Modi launched a slew of development projects today, the CM pointed out that he had met Union Ministers and also the PM several times, seeking help to approve pending projects.
Several important projects, including Musi Rejuvenation Project, Metro Rail expansion, radial roads and the proposed 12-lane express highway connecting Hyderabad to Machalipatanam are pending.
Seeking the Prime Minister's active intervention for approvals, Reddy requested Modi to hold a special meeting for two hours on all the pending Telangana projects and approve them.
The Chief Minister noted that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had extended all kinds of support to the Gujarat model and achieved the goals set by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. On the same lines, he sought PM Modi's support to develop Telangana in the next 10 years. The CM said he is confident of getting full support from the Union government.
Reddy further mentioned about Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay's statements about the 'big heartedness and magnanimity' of PM Modi. "Telangana people are hopeful that the Prime Minister will approve all pending works and proposals pertaining to the development of the state," the CM said.
Praising Modi for unveiling the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' to promote India as a developed country, the Chief Minister said that Telangana also joins as partner with the same spirit. "We are confident you will contribute to our 'Telangana Rising' strongly and we will make 'Viksit Bharat' dreams come true with our hard work," he added.
Inspired by the vision of making India a $30 trillion economy, the Telangana government announced to achieve 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and 3 trillion dollars by 2047 under 'Telangana Rising'. "Telangana has less than three per cent population of India but contributes nearly five per cent of national GDP. Now, we target 10 percent of our contribution to GDP by 2047," the Chief Minister said.
The CM outlined his vision that the state government was striving to place Telangana as number one among all states in the country. "It is a delightful moment that Prime Minister Modi has arrived here to inaugurate the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and various railway projects. This is a celebration of development and not merely a programme of the Union government," said Reddy, asserting that national development is of utmost priority.
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