Telangana CM Orders Special Probe Into Alleged Sexual Harassment By Union Minister's Son
Telangana CM orders special team to expedite probe into sexual harassment case against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, amid public pressure and police delays.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amid mounting pressure from the public, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand to form special team to expedite probe into the alleged sexual harassment case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bandi Bhagirath.
The CM also questioned the DGP as to why no action was taken so far when the complaint was received on May 8 to which the officer replied that the staff was busy in the arrangements for Prime Minister Modi’s visit.
The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has also taken cognisance of the sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against Bhagirath. Chairperson of the Commission, Kothakota Seethadayakar Reddy, has obtained details from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar about the case and a special bench has been formed to investigate.
‘BJP has no connection with case’
BJP State president Ramachandra Rao has clarified that the BJP has no connection with the Bhagirath case and that the law would take its course. He has urged the police to investigate if there was any interference from Sanjay’s family.
“Bandi Sanjay is our leader and Union Minister. Bandi Sanjay has no connection with this case. If Sanjay is connected with this case, legal action will be taken against him,” Rao said.
More about case
A case under the POCSO Act was registered against Bhagirath in the Cyberabad Commissionerate last Friday. Subsequently, the Petbashirabad police also booked him under Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act and Sections 74 and 75 of the BNS, following a complaint by a girl’s mother alleging harassment of her daughter.
Later, Bhagirath and another girl approached the police at Karimnagar’s Two Town police station, alleging that the complainant and her parents were threatening them and demanding money. This led the police to register a case against three individuals.
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