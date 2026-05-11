ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Orders Special Probe Into Alleged Sexual Harassment By Union Minister's Son

Hyderabad: Amid mounting pressure from the public, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand to form special team to expedite probe into the alleged sexual harassment case registered against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Bandi Bhagirath.

The CM also questioned the DGP as to why no action was taken so far when the complaint was received on May 8 to which the officer replied that the staff was busy in the arrangements for Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has also taken cognisance of the sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against Bhagirath. Chairperson of the Commission, Kothakota Seethadayakar Reddy, has obtained details from the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar about the case and a special bench has been formed to investigate.

‘BJP has no connection with case’

BJP State president Ramachandra Rao has clarified that the BJP has no connection with the Bhagirath case and that the law would take its course. He has urged the police to investigate if there was any interference from Sanjay’s family.