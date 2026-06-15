Telangana: CM Revanth Accuses Kishan Reddy, KCR, KTR For Stalling Hyderabad Metro Phase-2
Revanth Reddy flayed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kishan Reddy for failing to support Hyderabad's development despite being a Union Minister from Telangana.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, was responsible for blocking the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.
Under Phase II-A, the Telangana government has proposed five corridors covering 76.4 km at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. The funding structure includes Rs 7,313 crore from the state, Rs 4,230 crore from the Centre, Rs 11,693 crore through loans, and Rs 1,033 crore via Public Private Partnership (PPP).
The proposed corridors are: Nagole–Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam–Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MGBS–Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur–Patancheru (13.4 km) and LB Nagar–Hayatnagar (7.1 km).
Phase II-B envisages three additional corridors spanning 86.1 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore. The state's share is Rs 5,874 crore, the Centre's Rs 3,524 crore, Rs 9,398 crore through debt, and Rs 783 crore via PPP. These routes include: Shamshabad Airport–Future City (39.6 km), JBS–Medchal (24.5 km) and JBS–Shamirpet (22 km).
Addressing a media conference at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy said the previous BRS government had failed to expand the Metro network to areas where public demand was high. He recalled that the Hyderabad Metro Rail project was conceived to provide world-class urban transportation infrastructure to the city.
The Chief Minister claimed that delays during the previous administration increased the project's cost from around Rs 15,000 crore to nearly Rs 22,000 crore. He said L&T, which executed the Metro project, had informed the government that delays in Phase-2 expansion were resulting in annual losses of around Rs 400 crore.
According to Revanth Reddy, Metro construction currently costs around Rs 350 crore per kilometre, and L&T is burdened with debts exceeding Rs 13,600 crore. He added that efforts were being made to secure financial assistance for the project.
The Chief Minister further alleged that despite requests for support, the Centre had not extended assistance for Hyderabad Metro Phase-2. He accused Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kishan Reddy of failing to support the city's development despite being a Union Minister from Telangana.
"KCR, KTR and Kishan Reddy together blocked Metro Phase-2. While Metro projects in Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam received approvals, Hyderabad's proposal was stalled," Revanth Reddy alleged.
He also accused the Union government of discriminating against Telangana and claimed that key infrastructure projects, including the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) for Hyderabad, had not progressed despite earlier announcements.
Revanth Reddy further targeted the BJP-led Centre over issues such as employment generation and unfulfilled election promises, asserting that Telangana was not receiving its fair share of support from the Centre.
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