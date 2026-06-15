ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: CM Revanth Accuses Kishan Reddy, KCR, KTR For Stalling Hyderabad Metro Phase-2

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, was responsible for blocking the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.

Under Phase II-A, the Telangana government has proposed five corridors covering 76.4 km at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. The funding structure includes Rs 7,313 crore from the state, Rs 4,230 crore from the Centre, Rs 11,693 crore through loans, and Rs 1,033 crore via Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The proposed corridors are: Nagole–Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam–Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MGBS–Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur–Patancheru (13.4 km) and LB Nagar–Hayatnagar (7.1 km).

Phase II-B envisages three additional corridors spanning 86.1 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore. The state's share is Rs 5,874 crore, the Centre's Rs 3,524 crore, Rs 9,398 crore through debt, and Rs 783 crore via PPP. These routes include: Shamshabad Airport–Future City (39.6 km), JBS–Medchal (24.5 km) and JBS–Shamirpet (22 km).

Addressing a media conference at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy said the previous BRS government had failed to expand the Metro network to areas where public demand was high. He recalled that the Hyderabad Metro Rail project was conceived to provide world-class urban transportation infrastructure to the city.

The Chief Minister claimed that delays during the previous administration increased the project's cost from around Rs 15,000 crore to nearly Rs 22,000 crore. He said L&T, which executed the Metro project, had informed the government that delays in Phase-2 expansion were resulting in annual losses of around Rs 400 crore.