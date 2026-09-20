Telangana CM Reddy Seeks Suggestion For Warangal Airport's Name
Responding to his appeal, directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela proposed three possible names: Rudrama International Airport, Kakatiya International Airport and Sammakka-Sarakka International Airport.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday appealed to the public on social media to suggest a suitable name for an airport in Warangal's Mamnoor. "What should we name Warangal's new airport? Give your suggestions!" he shared on X.
Reddy said the Congress government is taking steps to realise the dream of establishing a world-class airport in Warangal, as the previous BRS government failed to set it up despite being in power for a decade.
"The state government has allocated Rs 295 crore for land acquisition for the Mamnoor airport. The necessary land has been acquired and handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI)," he added.
Reddy said the project, which was confined to paperwork, is now taking concrete shape on the ground. This is not merely an airport, but will serve as a gateway for industries, tourism, education, employment, and investments in Warangal, he added.
World-class airport at #Warangal.. the dream is taking flight..!!— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 19, 2026
The BRS was in power for 10 years and still failed to make Warangal’s long-pending airport dream a reality, while its leaders remained focused on family interests and luxury farmhouses.
Now, under Congress… pic.twitter.com/lwablIxe6M
"Once flight operations commence, new opportunities for economic development will open up for Warangal and the surrounding regions. I eagerly look forward to the day when one can fly from Warangal. The Mamnoor airport should stand as a new symbol for Telangana," Reddy said.
Responding to the Chief Minister's call, directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela suggested names for the upcoming airport. Sandeep, who directed Dasara, expressed happiness about an airport being constructed in his hometown and forwarded two names of his choice for it.
"I am delighted that an international airport is coming to my hometown, Warangal. I would like to suggest two names for the airport: Rudrama International Airport (RIA) and Kakatiya International Airport (KIA). It would be truly meaningful to name the airport after something that reflects Warangal's rich heritage and cultural spirit. My thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister Revanth Reddy garu for his efforts in turning the dream of this airport into reality," Sandeep posted on X.
Very happy to know that the International Airport in my hometown WARANGAL, is finally becoming a reality. ❤️— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) September 19, 2026
My suggestions for the name would be: Rudrama International Airport (RIA), Kakatiya International Airport (KIA).
It would be truly meaningful to give this airport a name…
Odela also expressed his happiness regarding the Mamunoor Airport project reaching a crucial stage. "Warangal is not merely a location on the map but holds the emotions of millions of people, serving as a hub of history, culture, and spirituality," he said.
Thanking CM Reddy, he suggested the name 'Sammakka-Sarakka International Airport'.
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