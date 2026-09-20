ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Reddy Seeks Suggestion For Warangal Airport's Name

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday appealed to the public on social media to suggest a suitable name for an airport in Warangal's Mamnoor. "What should we name Warangal's new airport? Give your suggestions!" he shared on X.

Reddy said the Congress government is taking steps to realise the dream of establishing a world-class airport in Warangal, as the previous BRS government failed to set it up despite being in power for a decade.

"The state government has allocated Rs 295 crore for land acquisition for the Mamnoor airport. The necessary land has been acquired and handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI)," he added.

Reddy said the project, which was confined to paperwork, is now taking concrete shape on the ground. This is not merely an airport, but will serve as a gateway for industries, tourism, education, employment, and investments in Warangal, he added.