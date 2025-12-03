Telangana CM Asks Officials To Control Stray Dogs After Speech-Impaired Boy Attacked In Hyderabad
On Tuesday, Telangana High Court ordered shifting stray dogs to shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered officials to control stray dogs after a speech-impaired boy was injured in an attack by a pack on stray dogs in Hyderabad's Mansoorabad area.
This comes at a time when the Telangana High Court issued orders to the state government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to implement the Supreme Court guidelines regarding capture and rehabilitation of stray dogs.
Responding to the dog attack incident that occurred on Tuesday, Reddy inquired officials about the boy's health condition and directed them to ensure his treatment. Reddy also directed officials to initiate immediate steps to control stray dogs and ensure such incidents do not recur.
The speech-impaired boy, Premchand, residing in Shivanganga Colony near Mansoorabad in LB Nagar, was attacked by around 15 to 20 stray dogs when he was playing outside his house yesterday afternoon. The boy could not cry out for help due to his impairment while the dogs kept tearing off his clothes and biting him.
When a local resident saw the boy, he rushed to rescue him with a stick and dialled 108 for help.
Initially, the boy was taken to Fever Hospital in Nallakunta and then on doctors' advice, to Nilofer Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.
Doctors said the boy suffered multiple serious bite wounds on his head, waist and back while a part of his ear was severed. They said that Premchand could have suffered a major loss had the treatment been delayed.
The boy's parents, CH Tirupati Rao and Chandrakala, hail from Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district and the family lives in Shivanganga Colony.
Earlier on Tuesday, the high court stated that stray dogs should be caught, sterilised, vaccinated and then shifted to shelter centres. It ordered the Chief Veterinary Officer to appear in person or through video conference on December 9 in this matter.
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy took up the hearing on a petition filed by the Association for Animal Shelter and Rescue Aid (ASRA), challenging the court's disregard for the petitions seeking implementation of the guidelines in the control of stray dogs. After hearing the arguments, the petitioner was allowed to visit two GHMC animal shelters, carry mobile phones inside the premises and take pictures and videos. The next hearing will be held on December 9.
Also Read