Telangana CM Asks Officials To Control Stray Dogs After Speech-Impaired Boy Attacked In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered officials to control stray dogs after a speech-impaired boy was injured in an attack by a pack on stray dogs in Hyderabad's Mansoorabad area.

This comes at a time when the Telangana High Court issued orders to the state government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to implement the Supreme Court guidelines regarding capture and rehabilitation of stray dogs.

Responding to the dog attack incident that occurred on Tuesday, Reddy inquired officials about the boy's health condition and directed them to ensure his treatment. Reddy also directed officials to initiate immediate steps to control stray dogs and ensure such incidents do not recur.

The speech-impaired boy, Premchand, residing in Shivanganga Colony near Mansoorabad in LB Nagar, was attacked by around 15 to 20 stray dogs when he was playing outside his house yesterday afternoon. The boy could not cry out for help due to his impairment while the dogs kept tearing off his clothes and biting him.

When a local resident saw the boy, he rushed to rescue him with a stick and dialled 108 for help.