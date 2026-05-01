ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Clears Metro Phase II Hurdles, Takes Full Control; Pushes Centre For Swift Nod

Hyderabad: The path for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project has been cleared, with the Telangana government taking full control of the existing network and seeking early approvals from the Union government, officials said on Thursday.

The state government has acquired a 100% equity stake in Larsen & Toubro's metro arm, effectively taking over Phase I operations. The move resolves a key hurdle that had delayed clearances for the next phase for over a year and a half, after Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were submitted to the Centre.

The Union government had earlier insisted on a coordination agreement between the state and L&T, developer of Phase I, for operational integration in the proposed expansion. However, L&T declined to participate in the second phase or enter into such an agreement. In response, the Telangana government moved to fully acquire the project, addressing the Centre's concerns.

On April 29, L&T signed an agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to divest its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. The company described the move as part of its strategy to monetise mature infrastructure assets and redeploy capital into core engineering and technology businesses.

With the takeover complete, the Telangana government has addressed all major objections raised by the Centre and is expected to intensify efforts to secure swift approvals for Phase II.