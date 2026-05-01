Telangana Clears Metro Phase II Hurdles, Takes Full Control; Pushes Centre For Swift Nod
On April 29, L&T signed an agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to divest its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited
Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: The path for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project has been cleared, with the Telangana government taking full control of the existing network and seeking early approvals from the Union government, officials said on Thursday.
The state government has acquired a 100% equity stake in Larsen & Toubro's metro arm, effectively taking over Phase I operations. The move resolves a key hurdle that had delayed clearances for the next phase for over a year and a half, after Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were submitted to the Centre.
The Union government had earlier insisted on a coordination agreement between the state and L&T, developer of Phase I, for operational integration in the proposed expansion. However, L&T declined to participate in the second phase or enter into such an agreement. In response, the Telangana government moved to fully acquire the project, addressing the Centre's concerns.
On April 29, L&T signed an agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to divest its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. The company described the move as part of its strategy to monetise mature infrastructure assets and redeploy capital into core engineering and technology businesses.
With the takeover complete, the Telangana government has addressed all major objections raised by the Centre and is expected to intensify efforts to secure swift approvals for Phase II.
Under Phase II-A, the state has proposed five corridors covering 76.4 km at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. The funding structure includes Rs 7,313 crore from the state, Rs 4,230 crore from the Centre, Rs 11,693 crore through loans, and Rs 1,033 crore via Public Private Partnership (PPP).
The proposed corridors are:
- Nagole–Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km)
- Raidurgam–Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km)
- MGBS–Chandrayangutta (7.5 km)
- Miyapur–Patancheru (13.4 km)
- LB Nagar–Hayatnagar (7.1 km)
Phase II-B envisages three additional corridors spanning 86.1 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore. The state's share is Rs 5,874 crore, the Centre's Rs 3,524 crore, Rs 9,398 crore through debt, and Rs 783 crore via PPP.
These routes include:
- Shamshabad Airport–Future City (39.6 km)
- JBS–Medchal (24.5 km)
- JBS–Shamirpet (22 km)
Officials say the expansion will significantly enhance last-mile connectivity and integrate emerging urban clusters, positioning Hyderabad as a major hub in India's urban transit network.
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