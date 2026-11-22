ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CID To Verify Bond Documents Of 1.65 Lakh AgriGold Scam Victims From November 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) will begin verifying bond documents and other records of around 1.65 lakh victims of the Rs 447 crore AgriGold scam from November 25, CID Chief Charu Sinha announced on Saturday.

The department has released a schedule specifying the dates and locations of verification centres across 10 districts. Officials have been appointed at district and mandal levels to oversee the process, which will cover around 250 account holders daily and continue until July 30 next year.

The verification centres will function on all working days from 10 AM to 5 PM. Depositors have been asked to check their allotted dates and centres and appear before the designated officials accordingly.

Applicants must carry their original bond or cash receipt, Aadhaar card, PAN card, a photocopy of the first page of their bank passbook, a passport-size photograph, the mobile number linked to their bank account and details such as the agent’s name.