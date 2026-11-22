Telangana CID To Verify Bond Documents Of 1.65 Lakh AgriGold Scam Victims From November 25
The verification drive will help the Telangana CID examine claims and supporting documents submitted by AgriGold depositors seeking relief.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) will begin verifying bond documents and other records of around 1.65 lakh victims of the Rs 447 crore AgriGold scam from November 25, CID Chief Charu Sinha announced on Saturday.
The department has released a schedule specifying the dates and locations of verification centres across 10 districts. Officials have been appointed at district and mandal levels to oversee the process, which will cover around 250 account holders daily and continue until July 30 next year.
The verification centres will function on all working days from 10 AM to 5 PM. Depositors have been asked to check their allotted dates and centres and appear before the designated officials accordingly.
Applicants must carry their original bond or cash receipt, Aadhaar card, PAN card, a photocopy of the first page of their bank passbook, a passport-size photograph, the mobile number linked to their bank account and details such as the agent’s name.
Depositors who are unable to appear in person may send an authorised representative, including a family member. In case of a depositor’s death, the nominee can submit the documents. If both the depositor and nominee have died, their legal heirs may furnish the required records. Agents have also been permitted to submit bond details.
At the Hyderabad verification centre, documents of 37,001 account holders will be examined between November 25 and June 10 next year. The schedule covers Hyderabad city from November 25 to December 17, Medchal from December 18 to January 19, Ranga Reddy from January 20 to April 27, and Vikarabad from April 28 to June 10.
Depositors from these four districts have been asked to visit the Hyderabad centre on their respective scheduled dates. The CID has already arrested three persons in connection with the case and conducted an investigation. The document verification exercise is aimed at collecting and checking records submitted by the affected depositors.
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