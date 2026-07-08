ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CID Arrests Man in ₹95-Crore Fake Crypto Investment Scam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a case of fraud involving the promise of huge profits through cryptocurrency investments.

The accused, Kurrimela Ramesh Goud, from Nellutla village of Lingalaghanapuram mandal, Jangaon district, was arrested following an investigation into complaints of large-scale financial fraud.

The case was registered after one Manoj Kumar from Karimnagar lodged a complaint with the CID, stating that he had been duped through a fraudulent website. According to officials, Goud created a fake online platform named GBR and persuaded people to invest in a purported cryptocurrency business by promising high returns.

To gain the confidence of potential investors, the accused allegedly added individuals to a WhatsApp group and convinced them that he was involved in legitimate crypto transactions.