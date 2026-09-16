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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Probe Into ₹1 Trilllion Land Scam Involving KCR Family

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities involving landholdings linked to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Revanth Reddy said the inquiry would be completed within 30 days.

The Chief Minister specifically referred to the former chief minister's farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district and questioned whether the reported 700-acre property was owned by KCR. He also questioned why KCR had not disclosed the presence of 388 acres of government land in the area.

Revanth Reddy said the government would take steps to identify government land in the area and distribute it to eligible poor families.

Probe Into Family Landholdings

Listing alleged landholdings associated with members of the KCR family and their relatives, Revanth Reddy said KCR's family had 67.5 acres in Siddipet, while landholdings linked to K T Rama Rao's family stood at 123 acres, according to the records referred to in the Assembly.

He further claimed that 30 acres were linked to the family of former minister T Harish Rao, 37 acres to K Kavitha's family, 79 acres to Joginipalli Santosh Rao's family, 52 acres to Naveen Rao and 48 acres to Kondal Rao.

According to the Chief Minister, land linked to the Kalvakuntla (KCR) family totals 439 acres across 31 villages in 24 mandals spread over nine districts. He said inquiries into these landholdings had been ordered and would be completed within a month.

₹1 Lakh Crore Land Scam Allegation