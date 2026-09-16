Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Orders Probe Into ₹1 Trilllion Land Scam Involving KCR Family
Speaking in Assembly on 22A prohibited lands, Revanth said that a land scam involving ₹1 lakh crore had taken place during previous KCR government.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities involving landholdings linked to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Revanth Reddy said the inquiry would be completed within 30 days.
The Chief Minister specifically referred to the former chief minister's farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district and questioned whether the reported 700-acre property was owned by KCR. He also questioned why KCR had not disclosed the presence of 388 acres of government land in the area.
Revanth Reddy said the government would take steps to identify government land in the area and distribute it to eligible poor families.
Probe Into Family Landholdings
Listing alleged landholdings associated with members of the KCR family and their relatives, Revanth Reddy said KCR's family had 67.5 acres in Siddipet, while landholdings linked to K T Rama Rao's family stood at 123 acres, according to the records referred to in the Assembly.
He further claimed that 30 acres were linked to the family of former minister T Harish Rao, 37 acres to K Kavitha's family, 79 acres to Joginipalli Santosh Rao's family, 52 acres to Naveen Rao and 48 acres to Kondal Rao.
According to the Chief Minister, land linked to the Kalvakuntla (KCR) family totals 439 acres across 31 villages in 24 mandals spread over nine districts. He said inquiries into these landholdings had been ordered and would be completed within a month.
₹1 Lakh Crore Land Scam Allegation
Speaking on the issue of 22A prohibited lands, Revanth Reddy alleged that a land scam involving ₹1 lakh crore (trillion) had taken place in Telangana during the previous government.
He alleged that BRS leaders had used the Dharani land-records portal to facilitate irregular land transfers. He also questioned why revenue data had been provided to a private entity instead of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
The Chief Minister also questioned the increase in the cost of a contract from ₹110 crore to ₹1,400 crore and said the matter required investigation.
Dharani Part-2 To Be Revealed
Revanth Reddy said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged land irregularities would complete its work within a month.
He described the issues raised so far as Dharani Part-1 and said details of alleged irregularities under Dharani Part-2 would be revealed subsequently.
The Chief Minister also asked the Speaker to ensure the presence of BRS legislators in the upcoming Assembly sessions, saying that further details of alleged irregularities would be presented before the House.
He further said alleged irregularities involving TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) lands would be disclosed during the Budget Session.
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