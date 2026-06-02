ETV Bharat / state

State Moving Towards Achieving The Goal Of Telangana Vision 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has been successful in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state in the past 30 months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday. He was speaking after taking part in the celebrations marking Telangana Formation Day at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds here.

The Chief Minister said his government is moving towards achieving the goal of Telangana Vision 2047. He thanked the then Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for realising the dream of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy said ever since he took office, he has been working for the welfare of the state with inspiration from state poet Kaloji. The Chief Minister said farmers have been made debt-free by waiving loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at a time. Rs 22,000 crore have been deposited in the accounts of farmers in the first year itself, he said.

Efforts are being made to buy the crops of farmers down to the last grain. Rs 11,300 crore of grain money has already been deposited in the accounts of farmers, he said. The Chief Minister said the government is sincere in completing irrigation projects.

The projects undertaken in Jalayagnam have been pending for more than ten years, and the government is working again on the construction of the Tummidihetti project. He said that zero-interest loans of Rs 60,000 crore have been given to women's groups.

Telangana women are aspiring to grow as key players in the country's industrial sector, he said. The Chief Minister said that women have saved Rs 10,000 crore through free bus travel.