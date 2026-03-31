ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Chicken Shops To Shut From Tomorrow, Owners Demand Higher Retail Margin

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chicken Shops Owners Association has decided to close shops across the state from tomorrow and stage a “Mahadharna” at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday to press for their demands. The proposal for protest follows a meeting of the State Retail Shop Owners Association held in Tarnaka on Tuesday.

The association’s primary demand is to increase the retail margin on chicken from Rs 26 to Rs 30 per kilogram. Shop owners argue that the current margin is insufficient to sustain their businesses amid rising operational costs.

The association stated that shop rents, workers’ wages, electricity bills, and transportation costs are increasing and that the existing commission structure is unfair, and there are continuous losses for small retailers.

Shop owners have announced that all outlets will remain closed from 9 am onwards on the first day of the protest, while a large number of members from across districts are expected to participate in the dharna.

The association has urged both the state government and poultry companies to intervene and address their concerns. They said that continued neglect could force many small businesses to shut down permanently.

Association president Raju appealed to the public for support, stating that poultry companies have been reducing retail margins over the past two decades.