Telangana: Centre Clears 83 Acres Of Defence Land For Development Of Gandhi Sarovar Project
After the Defence Ministry granted the land requisitioned, CM Revanth Reddy said it marks his government's vision for rejuvenating Musi river.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence has taken a major step to develop the Musi river in Hyderabad. The Central government has agreed to provide 83 acres of defence land for the Telangana government's flagship Gandhi Sarovar project.
The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) will develop the Gandhi Sarovar Project near Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Defence on Friday issued the order, granting permission for the use of defence land located in the Artillery Centre, Golconda.
Soon after, in a social media post, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for granting his government permission to undertake work on its flagship Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad.
"@TelanganaCMO Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula expressed his sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, the Ministry of Defence, and the Indian Army for granting permission to the Government of Telangana to undertake work on its flagship Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat, #Hyderabad."
The CM also wrote: “This approval marks an important milestone in the Government of Telangana’s vision for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the Musi River and the transformation of its riverfront into a vibrant ecological, cultural, and public asset for the people. We are grateful for the support and cooperation extended by the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army. #GandhiSarovar #MusiRiverfrontDevelopment #Telangana."
The CM also said that in addition to revitalising the Musi river with a continuous flow of fresh water, the river basin will be developed as an economic corridor that creates wealth, an environmental and cultural centre.
The Gandhi Sarovar project is the mainstay of the first phase of the Musi revitalisation work undertaken by the Telangana government, which will develop this project on 200 acres of land at the Bapughat Triveni Sangam. Because this entailed acquiring land from private as well as the Defence Ministry, the CM held several rounds of talks with the ministry to convince them to allow the acquisition of the land.
Subsequently, in March this year, senior Defence Ministry officials inspected the land, and has now given the green signal for the acquisition of 83.814 acres requested by the state government.
The land is spread over four parts in Bandlaguda village, Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district, in Haiderguda, Rajendranagar mandal, and Qila Mohammednagar village, Golconda mandal. The Defence Ministry has valued the land at Rs 53.34 crore. In their letter, the Ministry said the land will be transferred to the state government under the Equivalent Value Infrastructure (EVI) method, under which, the state government will deposit the amount in the Ministry account on behalf of MRDCL.
Meanwhile, MRDCL has started preparations for a joint land survey, to be conducted in consultation with senior defence officials. Senior officials said this process will be completed in 15-20 days, after which, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) can be signed.
This project is historic as in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed at the confluence of the Musi and Esi rivers in Hyderabad. A memorial dedicated to Gandhi, called Bapu Ghat, was built there on 66 acres, containing a tomb and a museum.
The government has decided to build a 100-metre high tower with several floors — which will house an education and knowledge hub, a meditation hall, a national museum, public recreation spaces, a Gandhi University, and a handloom training centre — at the spot, along with a 30-metre tall Gandhi statue.
To do this, the government has set a target of acquiring 200 acres. Among departments that have agreed to allocate land for this project, the tourism department has already handed over 36 acres. Now, the defence department has given 83 acres. The remaining land, which is privately owned, remains to be acquired.
Officials said a master plan is being prepared for Gandhi Sarovar, and that changes and additions to the draft will be made and sent for approval soon. Tenders will be called within a month for the first phase of works related to the development of the Musi and Isa rivers, which are 21 kms from the twin reservoirs.