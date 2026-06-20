ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Centre Clears 83 Acres Of Defence Land For Development Of Gandhi Sarovar Project

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence has taken a major step to develop the Musi river in Hyderabad. The Central government has agreed to provide 83 acres of defence land for the Telangana government's flagship Gandhi Sarovar project.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation (MRDC) will develop the Gandhi Sarovar Project near Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Defence on Friday issued the order, granting permission for the use of defence land located in the Artillery Centre, Golconda.

Soon after, in a social media post, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for granting his government permission to undertake work on its flagship Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad.

"@TelanganaCMO Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula expressed his sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, the Ministry of Defence, and the Indian Army for granting permission to the Government of Telangana to undertake work on its flagship Gandhi Sarovar Project at Bapu Ghat, #Hyderabad."

https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/2067888170839179368?s=20

The CM also wrote: “This approval marks an important milestone in the Government of Telangana’s vision for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the Musi River and the transformation of its riverfront into a vibrant ecological, cultural, and public asset for the people. We are grateful for the support and cooperation extended by the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army. #GandhiSarovar #MusiRiverfrontDevelopment #Telangana."

The CM also said that in addition to revitalising the Musi river with a continuous flow of fresh water, the river basin will be developed as an economic corridor that creates wealth, an environmental and cultural centre.