ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Census Officials Trek 18 Km Through Dense Forest, Hilly Pathways To Reach Remote Tribal Hamlet

Vajedu: In a remarkable display of commitment to public service, census officials in Telangana trekked nearly 18 kilometres through dense forest terrain and hilly pathways to reach an isolated tribal settlement in the Vajedu region and complete the ongoing census exercise.

The incident occurred in the remote Karregutta forest area situated along the Telangana border, where the absence of roads, bridges, and transportation facilities forced officials to undertake the difficult journey entirely on foot.

Enumerator Sodi Rambabu and supervisor Nunavath Srikanth reportedly began their journey early Thursday morning from the Mandal headquarters to reach Penugolu village, one of the most inaccessible tribal habitations in the area.

To access the hamlet, the officials crossed three hills and three streams while navigating rugged forest terrain and narrow pathways. Despite the challenging conditions, the team successfully completed the first phase of the census exercise by collecting the demographic details of 32 residents belonging to 10 families living in the settlement.