Telangana Census Officials Trek 18 Km Through Dense Forest, Hilly Pathways To Reach Remote Tribal Hamlet
To access Penugolu, Sodi Rambabu and Nunavath Srikanth crossed three hills and streams while navigating rugged forest terrain and narrow pathways.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Vajedu: In a remarkable display of commitment to public service, census officials in Telangana trekked nearly 18 kilometres through dense forest terrain and hilly pathways to reach an isolated tribal settlement in the Vajedu region and complete the ongoing census exercise.
The incident occurred in the remote Karregutta forest area situated along the Telangana border, where the absence of roads, bridges, and transportation facilities forced officials to undertake the difficult journey entirely on foot.
Enumerator Sodi Rambabu and supervisor Nunavath Srikanth reportedly began their journey early Thursday morning from the Mandal headquarters to reach Penugolu village, one of the most inaccessible tribal habitations in the area.
To access the hamlet, the officials crossed three hills and three streams while navigating rugged forest terrain and narrow pathways. Despite the challenging conditions, the team successfully completed the first phase of the census exercise by collecting the demographic details of 32 residents belonging to 10 families living in the settlement.
After finishing the enumeration process, the officials returned to the Mandal headquarters only around 9 pm following another long trek through the forest region.
Local residents said Penugolu village continues to face severe connectivity problems, with villagers often walking several kilometres to access essential services such as healthcare, education, markets, and emergency assistance. The lack of road connectivity and public transportation have remained a long-standing issue for the tribal community living deep inside the forest area.
The efforts of the census team have drawn widespread appreciation from local residents and administrative officials, many of whom noted that such field-level dedication ensures that even the most remote and vulnerable populations are included in government records, welfare planning, and development initiatives.
Officials said the exercise reflects the importance of reaching every household, irrespective of geographical challenges, as part of the broader census and public data collection process.
Also Read