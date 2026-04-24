ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Cabinet To Withhold 50 Pc Salaries To Clear Retirees’ Dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday has decided to withhold 50 per cent of salaries payable to ministers and certain public representatives and utilise these funds, along with other mobilised resources, to clear arrears of retired employees, officials said.

The Cabinet also resolved to clear pending dues amounting to Rs 6,200 crore owed to retired employees within the next 100 days.

Further, the Cabinet decided to immediately constitute a ‘Revenue Resources Mobilisation Committee’ to explore avenues for raising funds. Under the aegis of this committee, discussions will be held with employee and teacher unions, retired employees’ associations and other stakeholders to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The cabinet is scheduled to meet again on May 4, while a definitive decision regarding the specific modalities and timeline for disbursing benefits to both serving and retired employees is expected.

Several key decisions were taken during the State Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat, presided over by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. These decisions were subsequently announced at a press conference by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, joined by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Vakiti Srihari.

The ministers said the Cabinet held detailed discussions on various issues and appealed to RTC workers to call off their strike, assuring that the government is committed to resolving their concerns through dialogue. A committee of officials has been constituted to address their grievances.

They said retired employees are facing hardships due to delays in post-retirement benefits. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said, “Before 2014, whenever a government employee retired, their retirement benefits were disbursed within a mere month. By the time the state of Telangana was formed in 2014, not a single rupee remained outstanding in dues.”

“However, following the formation of the state of Telangana, the KCR-led government allowed bills worth thousands of crores to remain pending. Consequently, retired employees and their families are enduring severe difficulties, a situation exacerbated by the failure to disburse retirement benefits alongside the decision to raise the retirement age limit,” Ponguleti added.

The Cabinet expressed concern over the issue and resolved to take immediate steps to ensure that retired employees are not forced to visit multiple offices to secure their dues. While acknowledging financial constraints in making lump-sum payments, the government decided to explore alternative avenues for resource mobilisation.