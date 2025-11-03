ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Bus Accident: Conductor Side Passengers Survived, Driver Side Killed, Recalls Survivor

Hyderabad: Most passengers seated behind the bus driver were killed, while those behind the conductor survived the deadly accident in Telangana that claimed 19 lives, one of the survivors said on Monday. Recalling the horrific incident, the survivor said he was dozing in the bus when a loud thud jolted him awake, leaving him half-buried in gravel.

“Several people were buried under the gravel. The tipper lorry came from the opposite direction. I was seated on the left side of the bus. We managed to climb out, but those who were sitting behind the driver couldn’t make it — some of them died. I was seated three rows behind the conductor,” he told the media.

He further said he opened a window and escaped, with six others following. Later, another person broke the window panes to free more passengers. The accident erased entire generations and shattered many families.

According to Sheikh Amer, his friend’s wife Saleha Begum (19), her father Sheikh Khalid Hussain (50) and her 41-day-old baby girl, Zahera Fathima, all perished. The family was returning to Hyderabad to celebrate the baby's birth after showing the newborn to relatives in Tandur.

“Saleha was returning to the city after showing her newborn to relatives in Tandur. None of us imagined that joy would turn to grief so suddenly,” Sheikh Amer told PTI videos.

Saleha’s husband, Waheed Hussain, who drives a truck for a living, was away on duty when the tragedy struck. Khalid Hussain was the sole breadwinner of the family, he said and urged the government to lend a helping hand to the bereaved family.