ETV Bharat / state

Telangana BJP Chief Ramchander Rao Under House Arrest In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was allegedly placed under house arrest at his residence in Hyderabad, with the BJP leader claiming that he was prevented from travelling to Nalgonda.

Heavy police security was deployed outside Rao's residence in Hyderabad as police detained him. Visuals from the site showed a heavy police presence and protests during the detention. Rao had alleged that police placed him under house arrest since morning to prevent him from visiting Nalgonda, where he was scheduled to meet BJP district president Varshit Reddy and his family.

Earlier in a social media post on X, Rao said the Congress government arrested him to stop him from visiting Nalgonda BJP district president after "Congress goons" ransacked his house. "I wanted to visit him to extend my solidarity. Displaying its utter disregard for democracy and the Constitution, the Congress government has arrested me!"

Speaking to reporters, Rao criticised the state government over his detention and described the situation in Telangana as "worst undemocratic", comparing it to the Emergency days.

"I decided to go to Nalgonda, whatever may come. Since morning, the police have put me on house arrest. This is the second house arrest for me in these three days. This is how the situation in Telangana is. We are passing through the worst undemocratic atmosphere, worse than Emergency days," Rao said.

The BJP state chief alleged that the action came amid growing political tensions between the BJP and ruling Congress in Telangana.