Telangana BJP Chief Ramchander Rao Under House Arrest In Hyderabad
Rao alleged that police placed him under house arrest since morning to prevent him from visiting Nalgonda, where he was scheduled to meet district president.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was allegedly placed under house arrest at his residence in Hyderabad, with the BJP leader claiming that he was prevented from travelling to Nalgonda.
Heavy police security was deployed outside Rao's residence in Hyderabad as police detained him. Visuals from the site showed a heavy police presence and protests during the detention. Rao had alleged that police placed him under house arrest since morning to prevent him from visiting Nalgonda, where he was scheduled to meet BJP district president Varshit Reddy and his family.
Earlier in a social media post on X, Rao said the Congress government arrested him to stop him from visiting Nalgonda BJP district president after "Congress goons" ransacked his house. "I wanted to visit him to extend my solidarity. Displaying its utter disregard for democracy and the Constitution, the Congress government has arrested me!"
Attack BJP? Walk free. Stand with BJP? Get arrested.— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 1, 2026
A BJP leader’s house is attacked. No action.
The BJP State office is attacked. No remand.
But when @BJP4Telangana President Shri @N_RamchanderRao garu stands by our party workers, he is ARRESTED?
What kind of law and order… pic.twitter.com/wHRgiHgDmP
Speaking to reporters, Rao criticised the state government over his detention and described the situation in Telangana as "worst undemocratic", comparing it to the Emergency days.
"I decided to go to Nalgonda, whatever may come. Since morning, the police have put me on house arrest. This is the second house arrest for me in these three days. This is how the situation in Telangana is. We are passing through the worst undemocratic atmosphere, worse than Emergency days," Rao said.
The BJP state chief alleged that the action came amid growing political tensions between the BJP and ruling Congress in Telangana.
Rao claimed that youth and students were increasingly supporting the BJP over the issue of fee reimbursement and alleged that Congress-affiliated groups had attacked BJP offices and workers out of frustration.
"Yesterday, they attacked the State office of the BJP, and they tried to deface the walls by painting black on the walls and gate. Nalgonda district president's house was ransacked. His mother was injured in that particular melee," he alleged. He accused the ruling party of targeting BJP offices, leaders and cadres and warned Congress workers against what he described as "lawlessness".
"We are warning the Congress leaders and Congress workers that if they do such lawless things, the BJP will retaliate and the situation will worsen," Rao said. The BJP state chief also appealed to the police and the state government not to resort to what he termed illegal activities, warning that they could face "serious consequences".
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay also expressed anger over Rao's arrest, questioning the state's law and order.
"Attack BJP? Walk free. Stand with BJP? Get arrested. A BJP leader’s house is attacked. No action. The BJP State office is attacked. No remand. But when Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao garu stands by our party workers, he is ARRESTED? What kind of law and order is this?," he said.
He further alleged that under Congress rule, those who attack BJP get protection, while those who question the government face the police.
"I demand the immediate and unconditional release of Ramchander Rao garu. Congress should remember: using the police to silence the Opposition didn’t save the KCR government. It won’t save Congress either," he added.