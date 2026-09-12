Telangana Bans Analogue Paneer For One Year Amid Food Safety Concerns
Glycerol monostearate, along with vegetable oils and other ingredients, was allegedly being used in the preparation of analogue paneer instead of relying solely on milk.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture and sale of analogue, non-dairy and artificial paneer across the state, citing concerns over public health and food safety.
The Telangana Food Safety Department (TG Safe), said the ban came into effect on Thursday (September 10, 2026). It covers the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of non-dairy or analogue products being marketed as paneer.
Telangana has joined its neighbours Karnataka and Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in implementing a ban on analogue paneer.
Officials said the decision was taken after evidence was collected under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Violations will invite action under food safety laws, they warned.
Raids Expose Artificial Paneer Manufacturing
The move follows recent inspections and raids at dairy and paneer manufacturing units in and around Hyderabad. TG Safe officials inspected 14 establishments, where they allegedly found unhygienic manufacturing conditions, including stagnant sewage, flies and cockroaches.
Officials seized around one tonne of loose palm oil valued at ₹7.19 lakh, 476 kg of glycerol monostearate (or GMS, commonly used as an emulsifier in foods) and 150 kg of substandard milk powder during the inspections.
Glycerol monostearate, along with vegetable oils and other ingredients, was allegedly being used in the preparation of analogue paneer instead of relying solely on milk.
The establishments inspected included dairies and traders in Jeedimetla, Gaganpahad, Mailardevpally, Ibrahimpatnam, Hayatnagar, Bahadurpura, Hussaini Alam, Alwal and other parts of Hyderabad and its outskirts.
TG Safe officials said notices would be issued and legal action initiated against establishments found manufacturing, storing or selling analogue paneer in violation of food safety regulations.
Officials said the ban is aimed at preventing non-dairy and artificial products from being sold to consumers as genuine paneer and protecting public health.
Also read
Karnataka Bans 'Analogue Paneer' Manufacture, Sale; Order To Remain In Force For One Year
Himachal Pradesh Govt Bans Analogue And Non-Dairy Paneer Sale Across State
NHRC Notice To States, UTs, FSSAI Over Concerns Raised About Sale, Consumption Of 'Analogue Paneer'