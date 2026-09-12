ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Bans Analogue Paneer For One Year Amid Food Safety Concerns

Hyderabad: Telangana has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture and sale of analogue, non-dairy and artificial paneer across the state, citing concerns over public health and food safety.

The Telangana Food Safety Department (TG Safe), said the ban came into effect on Thursday (September 10, 2026). It covers the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of non-dairy or analogue products being marketed as paneer.

Telangana has joined its neighbours Karnataka and Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in implementing a ban on analogue paneer.

Officials said the decision was taken after evidence was collected under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Violations will invite action under food safety laws, they warned.

Raids Expose Artificial Paneer Manufacturing

The move follows recent inspections and raids at dairy and paneer manufacturing units in and around Hyderabad. TG Safe officials inspected 14 establishments, where they allegedly found unhygienic manufacturing conditions, including stagnant sewage, flies and cockroaches.