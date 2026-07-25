ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Assembly To Pass Resolution To Lower Minimum Age to Contest LS, Assembly Polls To 21: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has demanded that the Centre reduce the age limit for contesting elections to 21 years. He announced that a resolution to this effect will be passed in the Telangana Assembly and sent to the Centre.

In protest against the NEET paper leak and the inhuman lathicharge on students in Delhi, a candlelight rally was organised at Necklace Road under the auspices of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Revanth Reddy, TPCC President MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, public representatives, Congress leaders and a large number of students participated in the rally, which was held from People's Plaza to the statue of Indira Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy said Prime Minister Modi bowed to the struggle of the youth. He said that Modi bowed and made Dharmendra Pradhan resign.

He said that the students gave a message that they will fight against the failures of the government. He revealed that the future of the country lies in the youth and that the country will be good only if the youth are good. The CM commented that the lathi charges and bullets fired by the Center did not scare the youth.

He reminded that it was Rajiv Gandhi who reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years.