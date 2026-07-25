Telangana Assembly To Pass Resolution To Lower Minimum Age to Contest LS, Assembly Polls To 21: CM
Reddy said the country's future would change if youth above the age of 21 become ministers.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has demanded that the Centre reduce the age limit for contesting elections to 21 years. He announced that a resolution to this effect will be passed in the Telangana Assembly and sent to the Centre.
In protest against the NEET paper leak and the inhuman lathicharge on students in Delhi, a candlelight rally was organised at Necklace Road under the auspices of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).
Revanth Reddy, TPCC President MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, public representatives, Congress leaders and a large number of students participated in the rally, which was held from People's Plaza to the statue of Indira Gandhi.
Revanth Reddy said Prime Minister Modi bowed to the struggle of the youth. He said that Modi bowed and made Dharmendra Pradhan resign.
He said that the students gave a message that they will fight against the failures of the government. He revealed that the future of the country lies in the youth and that the country will be good only if the youth are good. The CM commented that the lathi charges and bullets fired by the Center did not scare the youth.
He reminded that it was Rajiv Gandhi who reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years.
He said that PV Narasimha Rao provided the opportunity to become the rulers of local bodies at the age of 21.
He clarified that in some countries, MPs and Presidents can be elected at the age of 18 and 21. He hoped that in India too, the youth should get the opportunity to become MPs and MLAs.
He said that the age of contesting for legislative assemblies should be reduced in the country too. The CM announced that a resolution will be passed in the Assembly to allow people to contest elections at the age of 21.
He said that a resolution will be passed in the Assembly itself in the first week of August.
He also said that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, the age for contesting in the legislatures will be reduced to 21 years. The CM hoped that 30 percent of the youth in the country would go to the legislatures.
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