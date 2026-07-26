ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Assembly To Pass Resolution To Lower Minimum Age To Contest LS, Assembly Polls To 21: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the Budget Session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, in Hyderabad on May 16, 2026. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon convene a special assembly session to pass a resolution urging the Centre to lower the minimum age for contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 21 years, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday.

The existing age to contest elections is 25 years. Addressing a candlelight rally organised here over the NEET paper leak issue, the CM claimed that the Gen Z agitation defeated the "56-inch chest" (a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and forced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down from his post.

"We will hold a special session of the assembly and legislative council in the first week of August. We will discuss in the assembly and pass a resolution to make 21 years the minimum age to contest as MLA and MP and send it to the Prime Minister," he said.

Noting that Gen Z representation is less than one per cent in the Lok Sabha though they account for 30 per cent of the country's population, Reddy said the country's future would change if youth above the age of 21 become ministers. He suggested amending the Constitution to provide the opportunity for those who are 21 years old to contest as MLAs and MPs.

Citing examples, he said an 18-year-old youth can become Prime Minister and President in Germany and Britain. In Singapore, a 21-year-old can become Prime Minister. Reddy said he would take responsibility to ensure a Gen Z leader becomes the Union Education Minister if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister.