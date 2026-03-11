ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Assembly Speaker Dismisses Disqualification Plea Against Two BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by BRS seeking the disqualification of two MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari. Prasad Kumar told PTI that the petitions seeking the disqualification of the two MLAs have been dismissed.

BRS had filed petitions against Nagender and Srihari and eight other MLAs, alleging that they had defected to the ruling Congress after winning the election on a BRS ticket in 2023. Along with BRS, BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy also filed a petition for Nagender's disqualification.

The Speaker had earlier dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against eight BRS MLAs. With the plea for disqualification of Nagender (MLA from Khairatabad) and Srihari (MLA from Station Ghanpur) also being thrown out, the issue of disqualification petitions submitted against 10 BRS MLAs before the Speaker came to a close.