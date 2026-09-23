ETV Bharat / state

Telangana RIMS Hospital Fire: Toll Rises To 5 As Two More Infants Succumb To Burn Injuries

Adilabad: The death toll in Monday night's fire mishap at the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) of the state-run RIMS in Adilabad district has risen to five, after two more succumbed during treatment on Wednesday.

According to officials, an infant belonging to Durgabai from Lingapur, Asifabad district, passed away at RIMS, while another infant, belonging to Nagubai from Dubbaguda in Indravelli Mandal, died while being shifted to Nirmal.

Late on Monday night, an AC unit exploded at the SNCU in RIMS Hospital, filling the children's ward with thick smoke. At that time, 27 infants were undergoing treatment in incubators. Seeing the smoke, alert staff and medical officers immediately broke the glass panes and evacuated the infants out to safety.

But by then, a five-day-old infant from Ichoda had already lost its life. Subsequently, another infant also passed away. A 20-day-old infant, whose condition was critical, was shifted to the Government Hospital in Nizamabad, where the baby died while undergoing treatment. The total number of infant deaths has now reached five, officials said.

State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who visited the hospital, said an expert committee would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the fire, lapses in safety and administration, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, he said the fire occurred late on Monday in the air-conditioning unit of the Special Newborn Care Unit, apparently due to a short circuit.

Thick smoke spread through the unit after plastic parts of the AC caught fire, he said. However, the exact cause of the fire and any lapses in ensuring safety standards would be known only after a thorough inquiry, he said.