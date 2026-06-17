Telangana ACB Steps Up Drive Against Corruption, Registers 3 Disproportionate Assets Cases In 2 Weeks
The police department is at the top of the list of cases registered by the ACB this year
Published : June 17, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified its drive against corrupt state government officials by registering new cases and conducting raids across departments.
The ACB is cracking the whip on those who have amassed wealth beyond their known sources of income by indulging in rampant corruption. As part of its drive, the agency has registered three disproportionate assets cases in less than two weeks.
As per a preliminary probe conducted by ACB, crores of rupees have been embezzled by the accused officials. The ACB has identified both movable and immovable properties they have accumulated through their ill-gotten wealth. Such assets worth Rs. 36,92,84,217 were identified by the ACB in 2026.
Looking at the cases registered by the ACB, it seems that the employees of those government departments which have direct contact with the common people are the ones who are harassing them for bribes the most. The police department is at the top of the list of cases registered by the ACB this year. Till June 16 this year, 14 cases have been registered against policemen.
The next on the list is the Revenue Department with bribery allegations against many of its officials. In cities and towns, the employees who look after the affairs of the municipalities, and in villages, the employees of the panchayats are allegedly indulging in corrupt practices. When the retired people come for their pending dues, they are even demanding bribes from them without showing any sympathy.
The ACB officials said that some of the accused officials even took bribes through UPI without any fear of being caught. During a surprise inspection of the Warangal Sub-Registrar's office, it was found that the agents had paid over Rs 42 lakh to two sub-registrars.
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