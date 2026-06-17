ETV Bharat / state

Telangana ACB Steps Up Drive Against Corruption, Registers 3 Disproportionate Assets Cases In 2 Weeks

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified its drive against corrupt state government officials by registering new cases and conducting raids across departments.

The ACB is cracking the whip on those who have amassed wealth beyond their known sources of income by indulging in rampant corruption. As part of its drive, the agency has registered three disproportionate assets cases in less than two weeks.

As per a preliminary probe conducted by ACB, crores of rupees have been embezzled by the accused officials. The ACB has identified both movable and immovable properties they have accumulated through their ill-gotten wealth. Such assets worth Rs. 36,92,84,217 were identified by the ACB in 2026.

Looking at the cases registered by the ACB, it seems that the employees of those government departments which have direct contact with the common people are the ones who are harassing them for bribes the most. The police department is at the top of the list of cases registered by the ACB this year. Till June 16 this year, 14 cases have been registered against policemen.