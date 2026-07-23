ETV Bharat / state

Telangana ACB Books DA Case Against REDCO Official, Detects Rs 27.65 Cr Assets During Searches

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday said it registered a case of Disproportionate Assets against a Divisional Engineer, REDCO, and found assets worth over Rs 27.65 crore during searches conducted at his residence and places belonging to his relatives and other associates.

The case of Disproportionate Assets to the known sources of income was registered against M Venkat Ramana, Divisional Engineer, Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO), as he has acquired assets allegedly by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, the ACB said in a release.

As the offence is punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted on Wednesday at his house, office and seven other places belonging to his relatives, associates and "benamidars", the ACB said.

During the searches, several property documents that include four residential flats, one Ground plus Three (G+3) building, and one Ground plus Five (G+5) building were found, it said.

Further enquiries revealed that the accused officer had made significant investments in the construction sector through four construction firms registered in the name of his wife.