ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Engineering Student Murdered In Brutal Attack In Secunderabad, Alleged Affair Suspected As Motive

Hyderabad: Tension gripped parts of Secunderabad in Telangana after a 23-year-old engineering student, Yavan, was brutally murdered late Thursday night in the Chilkalguda area.

The victim was allegedly chased and stabbed to death by a group of assailants in what relatives claim was linked to a relationship.

Police and locals said Yavan, from Jawahar Nagar, was a third-year B.Tech student. He reportedly had been in a relationship with a young woman from Sitaphalmandi for 4 years. Her family allegedly objected and warned him several times.

Despite warnings, the victim continued to see the young woman and stayed at a friend's house in Indira Nagar, Sitaphalmandi. On Thursday night, while watching TV, six unidentified people arrived on three bikes and allegedly attacked him with knives.

Locals said Yavan tried to escape and ran onto the street for help. The assailants chased and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing.