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Telangana: Engineering Student Murdered In Brutal Attack In Secunderabad, Alleged Affair Suspected As Motive

A 23-year-old engineering student was fatally stabbed in Secunderabad, allegedly over a relationship, sparking protests and heightened police presence.

Tensions rise after a youth was killed in Chilkalguda, Secunderabad.
Tensions rise after a youth was killed in Chilkalguda, Secunderabad. (Representational Image/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Tension gripped parts of Secunderabad in Telangana after a 23-year-old engineering student, Yavan, was brutally murdered late Thursday night in the Chilkalguda area.

The victim was allegedly chased and stabbed to death by a group of assailants in what relatives claim was linked to a relationship.

Police and locals said Yavan, from Jawahar Nagar, was a third-year B.Tech student. He reportedly had been in a relationship with a young woman from Sitaphalmandi for 4 years. Her family allegedly objected and warned him several times.

Despite warnings, the victim continued to see the young woman and stayed at a friend's house in Indira Nagar, Sitaphalmandi. On Thursday night, while watching TV, six unidentified people arrived on three bikes and allegedly attacked him with knives.

Locals said Yavan tried to escape and ran onto the street for help. The assailants chased and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing.

A local resident said, "We heard screams and rushed outside. By the time people gathered, the attackers had already fled. The young man was lying in a pool of blood."

Yavan, who suffered critical injuries, was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

After the attack, Yavan's relatives protested, demanding strict punishment. They blocked the road with his body and raised slogans against the accused. Tensions rose when some protesters allegedly tried to march to the young woman’s house. Police intervened, resulting in further commotion.

A family member of the victim said, "He was brutally killed in front of everyone. Those responsible must be arrested immediately and given severe punishment."

Police deployed heavily in Chilkalguda and nearby areas to prevent unrest. Officials said special teams were formed to identify and arrest the attackers. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

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TAGGED:

TELANGANA CRIME NEWS
23 YEAR OLD ENGINEERING STUDENT
STUDENT MURDERED IN SECUNDERABAD
STUDENT MURDERED IN SECUNDERABAD

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