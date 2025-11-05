ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: 10-Month-Old Hansika Wins A House Worth Rs 16 Lakh In A Lucky Draw

Hyderabad: A man's innovative idea for selling his house has caught the attention of the locals. In a lucky draw held in Choutuppal under Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, 10-month-old Hansika won a house worth Rs 16 lakh. Although the lottery system is not legal in the state, the innovative idea of ​​the house owner was attractive. Aspirants tested their luck, earning the house owner more profit than expected.

A 66-yard plot, including a reading room, was put up for sale through a lucky draw in Choutuppal by owner Kancharla Ramabrahmam. Flexes were put up near the house on the national highway, inviting those interested in buying to purchase a coupon worth Rs 500 to take part in the lucky draw.

"According to the local market price, this land and room are worth Rs 16 lakhs. Around 3,600 coupons are available. Those who bought them should write their details and drop them in the box set up at the house. A lucky draw will be made," Ramabrahmam announced. The information went viral on social media as the idea was new. Shankar from Shankarpally in Sangareddy district bought four coupons in the names of his family members.