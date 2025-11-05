Telangana: 10-Month-Old Hansika Wins A House Worth Rs 16 Lakh In A Lucky Draw
Unable to sell the 66-yard plot in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for two years, Kancharla Ramabrahmam printed 3,600 coupons worth Rs 500 each for the draw.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: A man's innovative idea for selling his house has caught the attention of the locals. In a lucky draw held in Choutuppal under Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, 10-month-old Hansika won a house worth Rs 16 lakh. Although the lottery system is not legal in the state, the innovative idea of the house owner was attractive. Aspirants tested their luck, earning the house owner more profit than expected.
A 66-yard plot, including a reading room, was put up for sale through a lucky draw in Choutuppal by owner Kancharla Ramabrahmam. Flexes were put up near the house on the national highway, inviting those interested in buying to purchase a coupon worth Rs 500 to take part in the lucky draw.
"According to the local market price, this land and room are worth Rs 16 lakhs. Around 3,600 coupons are available. Those who bought them should write their details and drop them in the box set up at the house. A lucky draw will be made," Ramabrahmam announced. The information went viral on social media as the idea was new. Shankar from Shankarpally in Sangareddy district bought four coupons in the names of his family members.
As announced, the lucky draw was made in the presence of those who bought the coupons. Shankar's daughter, Hansika, was the lucky draw winner. The organiser informed Hansika's parents over the phone. The winning coupon bore the serial number 2307. Ramabrahmam announced that he would register the plot in Hansika's name at the time she requested. Her family members are happy that their daughter turned out to be the lucky winner.
Ramabrahmam said he came up with this innovative idea after failing to sell the plot for two years and expressed happiness that about 3,600 coupons of Rs 500 each were sold, bringing in Rs three lakh, which was more than expected.
