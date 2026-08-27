Telangana Seeks New Trains To Ayodhya, Haridwar, And New Delhi; SCR Proposes Train On Demand
At present, Hyderabad does not have a direct train service to Ayodhya, forcing many passengers to depend on connecting trains or opt for air travel.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana could soon get new and extended train services to major pilgrimage centres and New Delhi, with the South Central Railway (SCR) submitting a series of proposals to the Railway Board to meet growing passenger demand.
The proposals include new services to Ayodhya and Haridwar, a new weekly train between Secunderabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin, increased frequency and extension of existing trains to Tirupati, and additional services to facilitate the extension of a DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) between Kacheguda and Peddapalli.
The Railway Board is examining the proposals.
Train On Demand To Ayodhya
With the number of passengers travelling from Telangana to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh increasing, SCR has proposed a Train on Demand service between the state and the temple town.
At present, Hyderabad does not have a direct train service to Ayodhya, forcing many passengers to depend on connecting trains or opt for air travel. The proposed service would operate via the Cherlapally-Nizamabad route, providing a direct rail option for passengers travelling to Ayodhya.
SCR has also proposed a new weekly train between Secunderabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.
Telangana Sampark Kranti To Haridwar
Another major proposal is the introduction of a new twice-weekly superfast express, to be named Telangana Sampark Kranti, connecting Secunderabad with Haridwar.
The proposed train would run via Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli, providing an additional long-distance connection from Telangana to the major pilgrimage destination in Uttarakhand.
SCR has separately proposed a weekly Train on Demand between Cherlapally and Haridwar, via Nizamabad and Akola.
Push For More Tirupati Services
Growing demand for travel to Tirupati has also prompted SCR to seek changes to existing services.
The Tirupati–Karimnagar/Karimnagar–Tirupati Superfast Express (12761/12762) currently operates twice a week. SCR has proposed extending the service to Nizamabad and increasing its frequency to daily.
A separate proposal seeks to extend the Rayalaseema Express, currently operating between Tirupati and Nizamabad, further to Bodhan.
If approved, the proposals could significantly improve direct rail connectivity between northern Telangana and major pilgrimage destinations in southern and northern India.
Additional Train Sought For Kacheguda–Peddapalli Link
SCR is also working on extending the existing DEMU service between Kacheguda and Karimnagar to Peddapalli.
However, railway officials have found that a single train may not be able to complete the proposed round trip within the available operating window. SCR has therefore sought an additional train from the Railway Board.
The existing service is operated with a diesel locomotive, but arrangements are also being made to shift the service to an electric locomotive.
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