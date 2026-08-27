ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Seeks New Trains To Ayodhya, Haridwar, And New Delhi; SCR Proposes Train On Demand

Hyderabad: Telangana could soon get new and extended train services to major pilgrimage centres and New Delhi, with the South Central Railway (SCR) submitting a series of proposals to the Railway Board to meet growing passenger demand.

The proposals include new services to Ayodhya and Haridwar, a new weekly train between Secunderabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin, increased frequency and extension of existing trains to Tirupati, and additional services to facilitate the extension of a DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) between Kacheguda and Peddapalli.

The Railway Board is examining the proposals.

Train On Demand To Ayodhya

With the number of passengers travelling from Telangana to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh increasing, SCR has proposed a Train on Demand service between the state and the temple town.

At present, Hyderabad does not have a direct train service to Ayodhya, forcing many passengers to depend on connecting trains or opt for air travel. The proposed service would operate via the Cherlapally-Nizamabad route, providing a direct rail option for passengers travelling to Ayodhya.

SCR has also proposed a new weekly train between Secunderabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Telangana Sampark Kranti To Haridwar

Another major proposal is the introduction of a new twice-weekly superfast express, to be named Telangana Sampark Kranti, connecting Secunderabad with Haridwar.

The proposed train would run via Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli, providing an additional long-distance connection from Telangana to the major pilgrimage destination in Uttarakhand.

SCR has separately proposed a weekly Train on Demand between Cherlapally and Haridwar, via Nizamabad and Akola.

Push For More Tirupati Services