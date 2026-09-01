ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Gets Rs 175 Crore Incentive For Leading AgriStack Implementation

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the leading state in the digital integration of farmers' land records, crop registrations and fertiliser distribution through the Centre's AgriStack platform, earning a Rs 175 crore incentive from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for 2026-27.

The incentive recognises Telangana as the first state to provide these agricultural services through an integrated digital system in a transparent manner, according to the state government.

The Centre launched AgriStack to create a comprehensive digital database of farmers across the country, with data entry beginning in September 2024. Telangana initially completed the farmer registry process, for which it received an incentive of Rs 424 crore in 2025-26.

The Centre subsequently introduced a dedicated application for fertiliser distribution through AgriStack. Telangana entered details of farmers' landholdings and fertiliser usage into the system and submitted the data to the Union Agriculture Ministry. The state then began distributing fertilisers through AgriStack-based services.