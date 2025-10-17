ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Yadav’s Income Revealed: Over Fivefold Increase in Five Years, Says Affidavit

Patna: There is a fast rise of over fivefold in the income of the Leader of the Opposition and prominent RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his affidavit revealed. Yadav's income rose from Rs 2, 14,350 to Rs 11,46,610, over the past five years.

The affidavit also lists movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore, 18 criminal cases, and no personal vehicle. His wife and children also have assets worth lakhs registered in their names. Yadav filed his nomination for the Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district on Wednesday.

This increase is primarily due to his political and other sources of income. However, the exact sources of income are not disclosed in the affidavit.

Tejashwi won Raghopur, a bastion of the Yadav family, in 2015 and 2020. There was talk that he might also file his nomination from Phulparas, but he decided to focus on one seat.

Tejashwi property details

Tejashwi Yadav has immovable assets worth Rs 43.10 lakh. Movable assets include Rs 61,248,877, including Rs 150,000 in cash, 200 grams of gold worth Rs 1713,000, a laptop worth Rs 85,000, a pistol worth Rs 105,014, and machinery worth Rs 20,47,398.