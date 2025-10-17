ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Yadav’s Income Revealed: Over Fivefold Increase in Five Years, Says Affidavit

The affidavit also lists movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore, 18 criminal cases, and no personal vehicle.

Tejashwi Yadav during a rally. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST

Updated : October 17, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

Patna: There is a fast rise of over fivefold in the income of the Leader of the Opposition and prominent RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his affidavit revealed. Yadav's income rose from Rs 2, 14,350 to Rs 11,46,610, over the past five years.

The affidavit also lists movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore, 18 criminal cases, and no personal vehicle. His wife and children also have assets worth lakhs registered in their names. Yadav filed his nomination for the Raghopur assembly seat in Vaishali district on Wednesday.

This increase is primarily due to his political and other sources of income. However, the exact sources of income are not disclosed in the affidavit.

Tejashwi won Raghopur, a bastion of the Yadav family, in 2015 and 2020. There was talk that he might also file his nomination from Phulparas, but he decided to focus on one seat.

Tejashwi property details

Tejashwi Yadav has immovable assets worth Rs 43.10 lakh. Movable assets include Rs 61,248,877, including Rs 150,000 in cash, 200 grams of gold worth Rs 1713,000, a laptop worth Rs 85,000, a pistol worth Rs 105,014, and machinery worth Rs 20,47,398.

Tejashwi Yadav during nomination. (ETV Bharat)

Tejashwi owns land worth Rs 34,60,200 purchased at four locations at Phulwari Sharif in Patna. He has acquired property worth Rs 8,50,000 on his own. He also owns land at five locations in Gopalganj and Patna with his brother Tej Pratap, and non-agricultural land in Saguna and Danapur.

According to the affidavit submitted by Tejashwi Yadav, he does not own any vehicles. His wife, Rajshree Yadav, has movable assets worth Rs 59,69,286.

Tejashwi Yadav is the father of two children. His daughter, Katyayani, has movable assets worth Rs 31,70,649. This includes Rs 25,000 in cash and 200 grams of gold, worth approximately Rs 17,13,000. He also owns 1 kg of silver worth Rs 85,000. Katyayani has Rs 13,47,649 in bank deposits and fixed deposits. His son, Iraj, has movable assets worth Rs 8,99,000, including 100 grams of gold and 500 grams of silver. Tejashwi owes a bank loan of Rs 55,52,051. He also has an income tax dispute of Rs 1,35,73,515, pending appeal.

Criminal cases

In his affidavit, Tejashwi mentioned 18 criminal cases, four of which are pending appeal. These cases are primarily related to political movements, land disputes, and alleged financial irregularities. However, no convictions have been made. The RJD has termed these cases as fallouts of "political vendetta.'

