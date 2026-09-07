ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Floods: Tejashwi Yadav Writes To PM Modi, Wants It To Be Declared National Calamity

Patna: Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has written to Prime Minister Narendra regarding the floods in the state. He urged the Prime Minister to visit the state immediately, declare the devastating floods a national disaster, and provide urgent financial assistance of ₹5,000 crore, alongside all possible humanitarian and other necessary aid.

In his letter to PM Modi, Tejashwi Yadav stated that Bihar is currently grappling with a severe flood tragedy. "20 districts in the state are in the grip of this flood-induced disaster, and lakhs of people trapped in the crisis are in deep distress. Rising water levels in the rivers have caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and resulted in losses of life and property worth thousands of crores," said Tejashwi, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"A large section of the state's population is struggling for basic amenities like food, clean drinking water, medicines, electricity, cattle fodder, and safe transportation. The flood relief and rescue measures being provided by the NDA government to Bihar—the country's poorest and most backward state—are woefully inadequate, akin to a drop in the ocean," he added.