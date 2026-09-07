Bihar Floods: Tejashwi Yadav Writes To PM Modi, Wants It To Be Declared National Calamity
Tejashwi demanded that an urgent fincnal assisstance of Rs 5,000 crore be sent to Bihar.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Patna: Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has written to Prime Minister Narendra regarding the floods in the state. He urged the Prime Minister to visit the state immediately, declare the devastating floods a national disaster, and provide urgent financial assistance of ₹5,000 crore, alongside all possible humanitarian and other necessary aid.
In his letter to PM Modi, Tejashwi Yadav stated that Bihar is currently grappling with a severe flood tragedy. "20 districts in the state are in the grip of this flood-induced disaster, and lakhs of people trapped in the crisis are in deep distress. Rising water levels in the rivers have caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and resulted in losses of life and property worth thousands of crores," said Tejashwi, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
"A large section of the state's population is struggling for basic amenities like food, clean drinking water, medicines, electricity, cattle fodder, and safe transportation. The flood relief and rescue measures being provided by the NDA government to Bihar—the country's poorest and most backward state—are woefully inadequate, akin to a drop in the ocean," he added.
Appealing further to PM Modi, Tejashwi wrote that while the devastating floods have ruined the lives of lakhs of people, the Bihar government and the NDA Union Ministers and MPs elected from the state appear helpless, powerless, incompetent, and incapacitated.
"They are neither able to get the Central Government to declare this severe flood a national disaster nor are they able to forcefully advocate for special relief and financial assistance for Bihar," he alleged.
Tejashwi Yadav's Key Demands to the Central Government
- Declare the devastating floods in Bihar a 'National Disaster.'
- Provide immediate financial assistance of ₹5,000 crore and a special flood relief package to aid Bihar.
- Immediately provide additional boats and other resources for areas affected by severe flooding that have lost road connectivity.
- Ensure the deployment of Army and Air Force helicopters to assist with flood relief and rescue operations in affected areas.
- Ensure adequate arrangements for food, drinking water, medicines, cattle fodder, and temporary shelters.
- Provide special financial assistance to farmers, laborers, livestock rearers, and affected families.
- Conduct an independent review or a CAG audit of the state's financial and disaster management preparedness, as well as the utilization and transactions involving the state's contingency fund.
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