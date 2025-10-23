It's Official: Tejashwi Yadav To Be INDIA Bloc's CM Face In Bihar
The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday during the INDIA bloc's joint press conference.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
Patna: Former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was named as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.
The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday during the INDIA bloc's joint press conference. The move comes a day after the Congress high command rushed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot to Patna to defuse tensions within the grand alliance.
"After consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others who are sitting here, that Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," Gehlot said while addressing the press conference.
Gehlot said that people of Bihar want change as they struggle with multiple issues, including unemployment. He said that the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the centre was operating was a "threat to democracy".
"It is obvious to get worried about the condition of the country and the state. The situation is serious. The way the NDA government operates is a threat to democracy. There is polarisation. Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading. If you criticise, you are sent to jail - it doesn't matter if you are a journalist or activist. It is our responsibility to keep in mind what the country wants. The country is watching Bihar. The issue of unemployment remains. People want change," he added.
After his name is officially announced as the CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have joined hands to work for the development of Bihar and not to make government... We thank Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others for trusting Mahagathbandhan again. We will work together to kick out NDA's double engine government, whose one engine is corruption and other engine is crime."
Many prominent leaders of Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc were present on the occasion, including CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, Bihar Congress incharge Krishna Allavaru, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) convenor Mukesh Sahani, among others.
Sahani who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan.
CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said, "The people of Bihar have been waiting for the elections for a long time. This election is for the youth, farmers, women, and the poor... We want to assure the people that Bihar is ready... This Mahagathbandhan will fight unitedly to win the election."
