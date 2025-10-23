ETV Bharat / state

It's Official: Tejashwi Yadav To Be INDIA Bloc's CM Face In Bihar

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot pose for a group photo with RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav and All India Congress Commitee's Bihar in-charge, Krishna Allavaru and others, in Patna on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Patna: Former Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was named as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday during the INDIA bloc's joint press conference. The move comes a day after the Congress high command rushed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot to Patna to defuse tensions within the grand alliance. Tejashwi Yadav To Be INDIA Bloc's CM Face In Bihar (PTI) "After consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others who are sitting here, that Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," Gehlot said while addressing the press conference. Gehlot said that people of Bihar want change as they struggle with multiple issues, including unemployment. He said that the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the centre was operating was a "threat to democracy".