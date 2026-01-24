ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Jhukega Nahi: RJD Leader Gives Out A Message About Continuing To Fight For The People

Patna: "Tejashwi jhukega nahi” (Tejashwi will not bow down) was the message that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader gave on Saturday while asserting that the party will keep raising the issues of the public and fighting for them from the streets to the legislature. RJD president Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejshawi Yadav lauded the performance of the party despite all odds and revealed a plan to strengthen the organisational network at the level of polling booths.

He vowed to carry on the fight for the people of Bihar and iterated giving a 100-day ultimatum to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to fulfil its promises as the reason for keeping quiet on governance.

"No matter how many nasty expletives were used against Karpoori ji (Karpoori Thakur) and Lalu ji (Lalu Prasad Yadav), they did not bow down. Karpoori ji fought till his last breath. Lalu ji, despite being ill at present, kept the fight alive, and is still fighting. Let me tell you, when Karpoori ji did not bow down, when Lalu ji did not bow down, Tejashwi will also not bow down," he said amid applause from party workers and leaders.

Tejashwi was speaking after inaugurating the 102nd birth anniversary celebration of former chief minister, Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur at the RJD headquarters in Patna. This was his first appearance in public since the dismal performance of the party in the Bihar Assembly elections held in November 2025, in which it could win just 25 seats in the 243-member House. In between, he had spent around a month in December–January vacationing in Europe with family.

"We will fight. Only those who fight win. Was there a level playing field in the Assembly poll? The media, capitalists, constitutional bodies, officials, dishonest officers, everybody, the entire system fought alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election," Tejashwi said at the programme.

The RJD leader expressed pride that despite the entire system favouring the BJP, the party got around 1.90 crore votes in the Assembly polls, and altogether 60 per cent of the public voted against the incumbent government, which meant that it wanted a change.

"We are not going to abandon this fight or sit down dejected. We will keep raising the voice of the public and of Bihar on the streets and in the legislature. We will keep fighting for a better future of the state. There will be no compromise on this. They (the NDA) might have come to power somehow, but I decided that I will not say anything to them for the first 100 days," Tejashwi said.

He wished that the government would quickly provide the rest of Rs 2 lakh to the women who were provided Rs 10,000 each in the run-up to the polls to start a vocation of their own desire, one crore jobs, and establish factories in every district as promised in its election manifesto. As expected, the RJD leader outlined the future course of action for the party along with the intention of strengthening it at the grassroots in the days to come.