Farmers To Get Rs 300 Per Quintal Of Paddy, Rs 400 For Wheat As Bonus Over MSP, If We Win: Tejashwi
Tejashwi assured farmers of Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as bonus over MSP, if INDIA bloc comes to power.
By PTI
Published : November 4, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST
Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP, if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.
Addressing a press conference here, Yadav also said heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the status of ‘people's representatives’ in the state.
The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6. “All farmers will be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Yadav said.
"Besides, we are also planning to give honorarium to managers of registered 8,400 vyapar mandals and PACS in the state, if we form the government," he said. The opposition INDIA bloc declared RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, which will be held on November 6 and 11. The results would be declared on November 14.
