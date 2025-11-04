ETV Bharat / state

Farmers To Get Rs 300 Per Quintal Of Paddy, Rs 400 For Wheat As Bonus Over MSP, If We Win: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday announced that farmers would be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over MSP, if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav also said heads of all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) will also be given the status of ‘people's representatives’ in the state.

The announcements come two days ahead of the first phase of voting in the state on November 6. “All farmers will be given Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP), if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Yadav said.