ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Slams Bihar Govt Over Deteriorating Fiscal Condition And Reducing Student Credit Card Amout

Patna: The Bihar government’s decision to reduce the interest-free loan amount under the Student Credit Card (SCC) scheme for higher studies from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 2 lakh invited the wrath of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday.

He slammed the government over the worrying and rapidly deteriorating financial condition, rising debt, and pushing the state into severe economic crisis.

“The financial condition of Bihar has deteriorated to such an extent that the entire state treasury is empty. The fiscal pressure is so great that there is no money available to provide timely salaries to government employees, social security pensions, dues of contractors and other developmental works. The scholarship scheme for students is being shut down. And now, the SCC loan amount has also been reduced,” Tejashwi said.

“Bihar’s financial condition is extremely pathetic and worrisome. The state is under huge debt. Its total public debt has increased more than four times in recent years. The state has been pushed into a severe economic crisis,” he added.

Speaking further, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, slammed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for pushing the state into such a situation.

“The novice chief minister nominated from ‘Gujarat’ has no understanding of expenditure, debt, and fiscal deficit management. The financial health of the state is ruined. Fiscal deficit and debt are increasing. Bihar registered a 5.8 per cent fiscal deficit of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the financial year 2025-26, which was the most among the major states in the country,” the RJD leader added.

Tejashwi has been highlighting the economic condition of the state ever since the then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government announced and implemented a slew of populist measures in the form of 125 units of free electricity, increased salaries, honorariums, and social security pensions, as well as, Rs 10,000 as installments to women to start their own vocations in the run up to the November 2025 Assembly elections.

“Bihar has no revenue of its own in proportion to expenditure, nor any long-term concrete plan to create revenue opportunities, collection, and control budgetary management,” the RJD leader said.