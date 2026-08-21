Tejashwi Slams Bihar Govt Over Deteriorating Fiscal Condition And Reducing Student Credit Card Amout
Tejashwi slammed the government over the worrying and rapidly deteriorating financial condition, rising debt, and the state's severe economic crisis.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 21, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government’s decision to reduce the interest-free loan amount under the Student Credit Card (SCC) scheme for higher studies from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 2 lakh invited the wrath of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday.
He slammed the government over the worrying and rapidly deteriorating financial condition, rising debt, and pushing the state into severe economic crisis.
“The financial condition of Bihar has deteriorated to such an extent that the entire state treasury is empty. The fiscal pressure is so great that there is no money available to provide timely salaries to government employees, social security pensions, dues of contractors and other developmental works. The scholarship scheme for students is being shut down. And now, the SCC loan amount has also been reduced,” Tejashwi said.
“Bihar’s financial condition is extremely pathetic and worrisome. The state is under huge debt. Its total public debt has increased more than four times in recent years. The state has been pushed into a severe economic crisis,” he added.
Speaking further, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, slammed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for pushing the state into such a situation.
“The novice chief minister nominated from ‘Gujarat’ has no understanding of expenditure, debt, and fiscal deficit management. The financial health of the state is ruined. Fiscal deficit and debt are increasing. Bihar registered a 5.8 per cent fiscal deficit of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the financial year 2025-26, which was the most among the major states in the country,” the RJD leader added.
Tejashwi has been highlighting the economic condition of the state ever since the then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government announced and implemented a slew of populist measures in the form of 125 units of free electricity, increased salaries, honorariums, and social security pensions, as well as, Rs 10,000 as installments to women to start their own vocations in the run up to the November 2025 Assembly elections.
“Bihar has no revenue of its own in proportion to expenditure, nor any long-term concrete plan to create revenue opportunities, collection, and control budgetary management,” the RJD leader said.
“This useless and worthless ‘double-engine government’ (the same ruling dispensation at the Centre and in the state) is pushing Bihar into such darkness that any native of the state will get goosebumps. The corrupt people who have forcibly come to power via the use of ‘money and machinery system’ are destroying the present and future of the people,” he added.
Tejashwi questioned where all the money was going despite huge borrowings. He asserted that everybody knows the NDA government was creating records of corruption and organised loot.
Earlier, the RJD leader had flagged the withdrawal of around Rs 4,000 crore from the state contingency fund for the disbursement of social security pensions and routine works. He had also pointed out that the Bihar budget 2026-27 revealed that the state's fiscal deficit has reached an alarming level of 11.9 per cent.
“Under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the standard fiscal deficit of a state should not be 3% of their GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product). However, it is now three to five times higher in Bihar than the limit,” he said.
In a notification issued on Thursday evening, the education department had tweaked the SCC scheme and cut the loan amount provided to students by half. The new regulations would be implemented from the ongoing educational session 2026-27.
Students who require loans above the stipulated Rs 2 lakh for their higher studies will have to apply through the Centre’s ‘Prime Minister Vidyalakshmi Portal’ and choose a bank of their choice for the education loan.
They will have to pay interest on it, though the state government will provide up to a 30 per cent subsidy on the interest amount to students who regularly pay their loan instalments. Similarly, girls, differently-abled, and transgender students would be given an additional 10 per cent subsidy on the interest amount.
The then Nitish-led government had launched the student credit card scheme on October 2, 2016, as a part of the 'seven resolves for a developed Bihar - I' to provide interest-free education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh to Class XII board pass students who wanted to study further.
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