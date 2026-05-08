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Tejashwi Mocks Bihar NDA's 'Dynastic Cabinet'; Asks Who PM Modi Will Call 'Shahzada’ Now

By Dev Raj

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Friday, slammed the newly expanded National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet in Bihar for indulging in “dynastic politics” and asked who the PM would now call a "shahzada" when even the NDA government is full of political successors.

“Altogether 17 out of 35 ministers in the state cabinet are the progeny of ministers and politicians. Three of them – Nishant Kumar, Nitish Mishra and Santosh Kumar Suman – are the children of former chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Jagannath Mishra, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively. Whom will Modi now call a ‘shahzada’ like he used to do during his election campaigns in Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

“There are two ministers – Nishant and (former Union minister) Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash – who are not members of any of the two Houses of the bicameral legislature here. Still they have made ministers. Compare this to us. We were elected through polls and then became ministers,” he added.



Shahzada jibe no more

Talking to reporters at the RJD headquarters in the state capital after the Thursday (May 7) expansion of the cabinet, Tejashwi pointed out that he had already spoken in the legislative Assembly that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will no longer be able to talk about ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics).

“Even the new chief minister Samrat Choudhary is here due to dynastic politics. To top it, he is not the elected chief minister. He is a selected chief minister as the voters did not give him the mandate to rule the state. Very soon the children of the two deputy chief ministers will also enter politics,” the RJD leader added.

The Prime Minister, in his poll speeches in Bihar used the word ‘shahzada’ to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as, Tejashwi to denote that they were born with silver spoons in their mouth and were in politics due to their parents influence.



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