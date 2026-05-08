Tejashwi Mocks Bihar NDA's 'Dynastic Cabinet'; Asks Who PM Modi Will Call 'Shahzada’ Now
RJD working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said altogether 17 out of 35 ministers in the state cabinet are the progeny of ministers and politicians.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
By Dev Raj
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Friday, slammed the newly expanded National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet in Bihar for indulging in “dynastic politics” and asked who the PM would now call a "shahzada" when even the NDA government is full of political successors.
“Altogether 17 out of 35 ministers in the state cabinet are the progeny of ministers and politicians. Three of them – Nishant Kumar, Nitish Mishra and Santosh Kumar Suman – are the children of former chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Jagannath Mishra, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively. Whom will Modi now call a ‘shahzada’ like he used to do during his election campaigns in Bihar,” Tejashwi said.
“There are two ministers – Nishant and (former Union minister) Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash – who are not members of any of the two Houses of the bicameral legislature here. Still they have made ministers. Compare this to us. We were elected through polls and then became ministers,” he added.
Shahzada jibe no more
Talking to reporters at the RJD headquarters in the state capital after the Thursday (May 7) expansion of the cabinet, Tejashwi pointed out that he had already spoken in the legislative Assembly that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will no longer be able to talk about ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics).
“Even the new chief minister Samrat Choudhary is here due to dynastic politics. To top it, he is not the elected chief minister. He is a selected chief minister as the voters did not give him the mandate to rule the state. Very soon the children of the two deputy chief ministers will also enter politics,” the RJD leader added.
The Prime Minister, in his poll speeches in Bihar used the word ‘shahzada’ to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as, Tejashwi to denote that they were born with silver spoons in their mouth and were in politics due to their parents influence.
No time for development
Attacking the BJP further, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly, pointed out that the new government has spent six months or 50 percent time of its first year simply in forming two governments – something that has been unheard of anywhere else in the country.
“How is development possible in such a situation? The state coffers are empty. All development works have stopped. Crime has spiralled out of control, with so many incidents happening in the past six months. A couple of job recruitments examinations have been cancelled over paper leak and corruption. The police is lathicharging the protesting students, but these people (read NDA leaders) are engaged in promoting their families,” the RJD leader said.
“The only work that we would see now would be bulldozers razing the hutments of the poor, changing the name of institutions, my parents – Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi – being made to vacate their residence, cases against RJD leaders, and identifying the people of a particular caste (read Yadav) for police encounters,” Tejashwi said.
Lopsided cabinet expansion
Though Samrat and deputy chief ministers – Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav – had taken oath on April 15, the cabinet was expanded after 22 days. Sources said that the delay was due to the BJP top brass being busy in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly elections.
Targeting the new cabinet, Tejashwi pointed out that it had no balance with regard to region, religion and castes, while senior leaders like Vijay Kumar Sinha, who had held the positions of the leader of Opposition, speaker of the legislative Assembly, and deputy chief minister in his previous stints, were sidelined.
“There are two ministers (Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal and Shailendra Kumar) hail from a single block (Kharik) in Bhagalpur district. Several castes like that of nai (barber), lohar (blacksmith), dhobi (washermen), badhai (carpenter), kewat (boatmen), nonia, beldar, and rajbongshi have no representation in the cabinet,” the RJD leader asserted.
Tejashwi also pointed out that there was just one Muslim minister in the cabinet despite the community accounting for around 17.7 percent of over 13 crore population of the state. He reminded that there used to be seven to eight ministers from the minority community during the RJD rule.
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