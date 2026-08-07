Tejashwi Meets DGP, Seeks Action Against SP Over 'Use' Of AK-47 Rifle During Student Protest
Yadav said he would like to invite Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to come and meet the students who suffered injuries in police action.
By PTI
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Patna: RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Friday called on Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar and demanded action against Siwan district SP and other senior officials over the alleged use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in the district on July 25.
A delegation led by Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, also said that the BJP-led NDA government must make it clear who ordered the use of such a rifle on students. "The AK-47 could have been used on the protesters only on the orders of either Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both are maintaining a stoic silence over the issue and are not saying anything. Action must be taken against the concerned SP and other senior officials," the RJD leader told reporters.
When asked by reporters whether he had demanded action against the SP concerned from the DGP, Yadav replied, "Sab par action hona chahiye" (Action should be taken against everyone involved in the use of the AK-47 on protesting students), including the SP.
"I thank Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for raising this issue in Parliament," he said. Yadav said he would like to invite the two leaders to come and meet the students who suffered injuries in police action during the protests on July 25.
On that day, members of Left-wing student organisations staged demonstrations and clashed with police in several districts in support of the Bihar Bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.
The bandh turned violent in Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur, while Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura witnessed mild protests. Protesters pelted police personnel with stones at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna, following which several students were detained.
The police have suspended a constable who was seen using an AK-47 rifle during the protest in Siwan. A video purportedly showing the constable allegedly using an AK-47 rifle during the protest had gone viral on social media. However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
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