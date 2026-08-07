ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Meets DGP, Seeks Action Against SP Over 'Use' Of AK-47 Rifle During Student Protest

Patna: RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Friday called on Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar and demanded action against Siwan district SP and other senior officials over the alleged use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in the district on July 25.

A delegation led by Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, also said that the BJP-led NDA government must make it clear who ordered the use of such a rifle on students. "The AK-47 could have been used on the protesters only on the orders of either Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both are maintaining a stoic silence over the issue and are not saying anything. Action must be taken against the concerned SP and other senior officials," the RJD leader told reporters.

When asked by reporters whether he had demanded action against the SP concerned from the DGP, Yadav replied, "Sab par action hona chahiye" (Action should be taken against everyone involved in the use of the AK-47 on protesting students), including the SP.

"I thank Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for raising this issue in Parliament," he said. Yadav said he would like to invite the two leaders to come and meet the students who suffered injuries in police action during the protests on July 25.