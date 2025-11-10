ETV Bharat / state

I'll Take Oath As Bihar CM On Nov 18, State Will Be No 1 For Development: Tejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and the chief ministerial candidate of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Monday questioned the Election Commission (EC) on why majority of the security forces deployed in Bihar Assembly elections were brought from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–ruled states.

He raised several questions on the EC and also alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah stayed put in Patna for several days to compromise the polls with the use of money, muscle, dishonesty and cheating.

Tejashwi further claimed he will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on November 18 and criminals will be driven out of the state between November 26 and January 26.

Asserting that Bihar is yearning for a change, he said, "We addressed 171 election meetings and there's not a single block where we didn't campaign. People from all walks of life are expressing a strong desire for change."

Taking a dig at BJP's claims of 'double engine government', Tejashwi said, "If the double-engine government had wanted then Bihar could have become the number one state in 20 years. During these years, the highest number of youth from Bihar migrated. Now, people of Bihar do not want to go abroad for jobs; they want to stay in Bihar and work. Therefore, people want a government focused on industry, education, income, and irrigation in Bihar".

"After November 14, Bihar will be made the number one state in the country, with food processing units, industries, education, medical care, employment, and proper irrigation facilities, super-specialty hospitals, educational cities, and IT hubs. No Bihari will need to go to another city," Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader further said, "For 20 years, Bihar has been in the headlines only because of its backwardness and now it will be at the no 1 state for development. We repeatedly asked the ruling parties to name one work in which their government excelled, but no one had an answer. After November 14, Bihar's successes will be counted and it will be counted among the top states," he added.

On deployment of police personnel from BJP-ruled states, he said, “I am presenting an interesting data. A total of 208 companies of the police forces or 68 percent of total police forces deployed in the Bihar polls came from the BJP-ruled states. They were not called from non-BJP ruled states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or Kerala."

In fact, Bengal and Jharkhand are our neighbouring states, yet the police personnel were not called from there. This deployment has been imbalanced. It raises a big question on the EC,” he added.

Tejashwi was talking to media persons in the presence of his elder sister and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha, party’s national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui and other leaders.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh led the table with 40 companies of police forces followed by Gujarat 27, Maharashtra 25, Madhya Pradesh 23, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Nagaland 15 each, and Rajasthan with 10 companies.

Mizoram and Haryana sent eight companies each, Meghalaya contributed seven, Goa gave six, Tripura sent five and Uttarakhand chipped in with four companies for safety, security, vigilance during the Bihar elections, and to ensure free and fair voting.