ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Accuses Centre Of 'Stepmotherly' Treatment In Bihar Flood Relief

Patna: Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Centre of adopting a "stepmotherly" attitude towards Bihar in terms of providing flood relief. Addressing a press conference in Patna, the RJD working president criticised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union ministers from the state for "failing to secure a relief package for Bihar".

"Whenever there are floods in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives quick assurances of relief, talks to state leadership and directs deployment of relief forces, including the Indian Air Force. However, there is a step-motherly treatment towards Bihar where he comes during election campaigns and eats 'litti chokha'," Yadav alleged.

Yadav said he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7, demanding that the floods be declared a "national disaster" and immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore be given.